Super Mega Baseball 4 – Legends Deep Dive Explained

Metalhead Software’s Super Mega Baseball 4 got a huge announcement today with its Shuffle Draft and Legends Deep Dive. You can watch the video below. The four minute presentation explains all the new details and design decisions based around adding over 200 former professional players to the game.

Super Mega Baseball 4 Legends Explained

Unlike other Baseball video games, the SMB series has always handled itself differently. If you’re a fan of the series, you know that SMB has always been about fictional players, teams, stadiums, and other content. Now that the developers have teamed up with EA sports, they are now able to introduce Legendary players from Baseball’s historic past onto the field. But how will Legends affect that? Scott Drader, Studio Director and Senior Producer, has the answer.

“One idea we kept coming back to was the timelessness of the game. Super Mega has always been this game that you can sit down with, and because it’s not bound to the real world events of the sport, it never feels out of date. And SMB’s timelessness led us to the idea that bringing in legendary players from multiple eras of baseball history felt like a perfect hit for the series.”

Some legendary players include:

David Ortiz

Babe Ruth

Willie Mays

Mike Mussina

Jose Bautista, and more

The Legends are part of brand new teams split up into two different conferences (New School and Old School). Some of the new teams include the Mammotanks in the NSC, and the Joyriders in the OSC.

How does Legends affect Super Mega League?

Players can still control whether or not they want to even play with all the new legends of the game. If you just want to play a franchise with entirely fictional characters, you can do so when creating a custom league. You can also decide to do a league with just the eight brand new teams that feature Legends.

If you really want to get creative, players can create a league of eight teams that mixes both leagues together. The developers want to ensure you can control your league anyway you see fit. It can also be set up so that Legends join the fictional league over time as free agents to spice things up. For example, during the offseason, Babe Ruth may join the league, giving your team (or perhaps an opponent) the edge needed to win it all.

For other game modes, like Pennant Race, the developers were careful in deciding how to add in Legends League players to the mode. Therefore, each Super Mega League team is given four Legends to balance out the new additions for Pennant Race. Teams are updated based on how well or poorly they perform on a weekly basis.

Shuffle Draft

Shuffle Draft is one the biggest features coming to Super Mega Baseball 4. It allows the player to re-draft all the players of their team, selecting either Super Mega League, Legends League, or even custom players. They can then use these rosters when heading into franchise and season mode, and also when playing in online leagues with their friends.

Another deep dive, this one focused on gameplay, will be launching soon. Here’s a link to their channel and their blog to keep up to date with the larger-than-life baseball series. Super Mega Baseball releases on June 2nd, but will also be available three days earlier to players who pre-order. EA Play members can also get the game for a discounted price.