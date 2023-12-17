Kyle McCord reveals what about Fran Brown's Syracuse football program brings him to Central New York.

New Syracuse football coach Fran Brown continues to roll in terms of bringing in talent, as former Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord just decided to join the Orange from the transfer portal. McCord picking Syracuse makes him the highest-ranked recruit to choose the Central New York school since ESPN started ranking players in 2006.

“Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord tells ESPN that he committed to Syracuse, pointing to the collection of talent that new coach Fran Brown is gathering there,” college football insider Pete Thamel wrote on Sunday. “McCord was one of the top quarterbacks available in the NCAA transfer portal, leaving Ohio State after going 11-1 as a starter this season and 12-1 over his three-year career there.”

Kyle McCord also shared some of his specific reasoning for picking the Syracuse football program as his transfer portal destination.

“I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important,” McCord told ESPN. “It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players. They've done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination.”

McCord, who grew up in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, and went to St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for high school, has known Fran Brown — who coached at Temple in Philadelphia and Rutgers in New Jersey — and much of his staff for a long time.

Thamel reports that McCord “has known both Brown and quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile for a decade. He also has deep ties to Jeff Nixon, the expected hire at offensive coordinator, who is finishing the season as the New York Giants' running backs coach.”