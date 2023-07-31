This could be a brilliant year for T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings offense. The team is beginning its second year under sharp-minded head coach Kevin O'Connell, and that should be great news for the top 3 receivers on the team.

Hockenson is included in that group. and he is the No. 2 receiver on the team behind wideout Justin Jefferson, who is likely the best receiver in the NFL.

Since the Vikings parted company with veteran Adam Thielen in free agency, that means Hockenson will only increase his importance with the team and to fantasy owners.

A look at he Vikings offense reveals that this pass-oriented team will be even more air worthy in 2023 than it was in 2022. That's because veteran running back Dalvin Cook was let go. Whether that turns out to be advantage for the Vikings remains to be seen, but it seems clear that Hockenson's value to the Minnesota game plan and to fantasy owners could not be higher.

Hockenson came to the Vikings last year as part of a midseason trade with the Detroit Lions. Prior to that deal, Hockenson had been a thorn in the side of the Purple. However, once the trade was completed he fit right in with his new team and became a significant part of the Vikings attack.

Hockenson caught 60 passes for 519 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Vikings in 7 games after the trade.

T.J. Hockenson's fantasy role with Vikings

Hockenson figures to have a huge impact with the Vikings as far as their weekly game plan is concerned. Since Jefferson is the most important and best offensive player on the team, it will be up to O'Connell to make sure the wide receiver gets the ball in a position to do damage to opponents on a consistent basis.

For that to happen, there has to be credible threats throughout the Vikings lineup. Hockenson will provide the biggest threat. New starting running back Alexander Mattison will also be a key role player, as will rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison.

There's an excellent chance that Hockenson will average more than 12 passes per game heading Hockenson's way. That's a huge number for a tight end.

Hockenson was targeted 86 times in 7 games with the Vikings last year. an average of 12.3 targets per game.

The Vikings have long been a team that uses its tight end frequently. That number had dropped in recent years after the Vikings parted company with tight Kyle Rudolph. However, Rudolph played a key role when he was in the prime years of his career. There is every reason to think that Hockenson can meet or exceed the kind of numbers Rudolph put on the board.

T.J. Hockenson's Fantasy rankings

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A look at the fantasy rankings for tight ends has Hockenson operating the No. 3 or 4 spot in many of the credible rankings that are out as training camps begin in earnest.

Going into the 2023 season, no fantasy tight end can match the status of Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. While the Chiefs have explosive talent at the wide receiver position, it's clear that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look to Kelce when the team is in the red zone.

Additionally, Kelce has great hands and the kind of quickness to make plays all over the field.

Kelce has been doing it for years and Father Time will eventually catch up with him, but it is unlikely that will happen this year.

The Baltimore Ravens have a great tight end in Mark Andrews, who has been a central part of the team's offense for the last two season. Andrews was targeted 153 times in the 2022 season, and he was targeted 113 times last year in 15 games. Andrews caught 73 passes for 847 yards and 5 touchdowns last year, one season after catching 107-1,361-9.

Kyle Pitts is also highly thought of in the position, and so is George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers

However, our rankings have Hockenson ahead of both those performers.

Tight end value in fantasy football

Tight ends are never going to carry the same kind of value as elite wide receivers. That's the situation for the tight end position as a group.

However, when it comes to elite tight ends like Kelce, Andrews, Hockenson and Kittle, that group assessment doesn't necessarily hold true.

When a quarterback is comfortable throwing to a tight end, as Mahomes is with Kelce, Lamar Jackson is with Andrews and Kirk Cousins is with T.J. Hockenson, huge numbers that can make a difference in Fantasy standings are the likely result. The best tight ends in Fantasy Football, like Hockenson, are worthy of great respect.