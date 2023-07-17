Justin Jefferson just had one of his childhood dreams come true after becoming the first player to be named part of Madden 24's 99 rating club. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver immediately hopped on Twitter to react to this offseason achievement.

“Y’all have no idea what it means to be a 99 in Madden!! Since I was 7y/o I been creating my own player making him a 99 and now I don’t have to🤯🤯,” tweeted Jefferson, who is coming off a sensational 2022 season with the Vikings.

Back in the 2022 campaign, Justin Jefferson led not just the Vikings but the entire NFL with 1,809 receiving yards. He also paced the league in receptions (128) and receiving first downs (80). With Jefferson torching defensive backs downfield, the Vikings were able to rank eighth overall in scoring offense (24.9 points per game) and sixth in total offense (259.8 total yards per outing).

“On Madden NFL 24, Justin Jefferson has an Overall Rating of 99 as a Superstar X-Factor with Deep Threat Archetype and has a Long Stride Loose Running Style,” the Vikings star wideout's profile on Maddenrating.com reads.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jefferson scored high grades on catching (95), catch in traffic (97), short route running (94), medium route running (95), deep route running (95), release (97), and spectacular catch (99). HIs speed and acceleration also got high scores of 92 and 91, respectively.

Given the havoc he wreaked on opposing defenses in 2022, Jefferson is easily viewed as among the most lethal offensive weapons going into the 2023 season.

Jefferson and the Vikings will kick off their 2023 season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sep. 10.