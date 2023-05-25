Taylor Lautner is not here for the ageist comments. The ‘Twilight’ actor took to Instagram to talk about the criticism and reflect on how far he’s come.

“If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin,” he said in a May 22 video. “It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside.”

The ‘Valentine’s Day’ alum said he’s now “in a different place” no longer wants to focus on the “wrong things” and is not in an “unhealthy position” anymore.

“You find value where you put it,” Taylor explained. “And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel. But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you.”

He added, “My biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice. It’s not that difficult. Let’s be nice to each other. Let’s spread love and positivity. It’s that simple.”

Lautner reposted some of the hurtful comments that compared him to spoiled food. He “looks like old broccoli” and “aged like a raisin,” some of the comments displayed read.

On a February episode of his podcast The Squeeze, the ‘Home Team’ actor talked about his body image issues he experienced while filming the ‘Twilight’ franchise.

“When I was in it, when I was 16 through 20 years old, starring in this franchise where my character is known for taking his shirt off every other second,” he said. “I did not know that it was affecting me or going to affect me in the future with body image, but now looking back at it, of course it did, and of course it is going to.”

For the record, Lautner is 31 years old.