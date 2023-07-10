Can't three famous people all named Taylor just be friends without it being a whole thing? “No!” declared the internet definitively, after learning of the friendship between Taylor Swift, her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner, and his wife Taylor Dome (Lautner) over the weekend. After having the married Taylors at her Kansas City concert over the weekend, Taylor Swift also unveiled her new music video I Can See You starring her new Taylor besties as well.

In her post about the video, Swift gives a heartfelt thanks to the couple, saying “Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set.” Swift continued, with a wink to the amusement fans are deriving from them all sharing a name, alluding to them as “the Tale of 3 Taylors 😆.”

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023

Fans, meanwhile, are eating this up, with one commenter posting “taylor with taylor at a taylor concert i can die peacefully now.

Another posted the comment, “I love this whole story tbh. Taylor as best ex, his wife a Swiftie, and Swift herself being friends with them is so wholesome.”

Others weren't so sure though, with yet another fan tweeting “Wow, must be nice having the same name as your wife AND your ex-girlfriend. Talk about awkward family gatherings.”

Another fan declared Taylor Lautner's wife “the most confident woman on Earth. I love Taylor Swift but I think I would ball my eyes out if I had [to] watch my husband be praised by an ex who is also one of the most successful women of our time. Confidence goals.”

Love it or hate it, the friendship of the Taylor trifecta — Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome (Lautner) — is here to stay apparently.