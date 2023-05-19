Taylor Lautner is back peddling on the previous joke he made about John Mayer in relation to Taylor Swift’s re-recording of her 2010 Grammy-winning album ‘Speak Now.’

This week he spoke to TODAY.com, telling the outlet that he felt “safe” but was “praying for John” following the announcement of Swift’s re-recording.

“I don’t know if it was the wisest thing to say,” Lautner clarified in a Wednesday (May 17) interview with The Happy Hour on TODAY Show Radio. “I was definitely joking, but clearly, it’s taken off.”

However, Lautner’s wife, Tay Dome Lautner, knew that his joke was going to go viral.

“She’s like, ‘That’s gonna trigger the Swifties, or I mean, they were supportive of it.’ I personally think John is a very talent musician, but I am aware of a couple songs that were on that album,” Lautner said.

‘Speak Now’ which is Swift’s third studio album, also contains “Back to December,” a song that fans believe was about Lautner and the singer’s relationship in 2009. The pair met on the set of Valentine’s Day.

Swift never confirmed that “Dear John” is about the “Gravity” singer, but Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012 that the song made him feel horrible.

“Because I didn’t deserve it. I’m pretty good at taking accountability now, and I never did anything to deserve that. It was a really lousy thing for her to do,” he said. “I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

Swift announced earlier this month while on stage in Nashville that ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will be released on July 7. She will also be including six previously unreleased songs.

“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness,” she wrote on social media following the announcement. “I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.”

‘Speak Now’ is available for pre-order.