Pop megastar Taylor Swift is the most decorated, highest-selling, and outright successful musician of the 21st century. With over 30 million albums sold and 12 Grammy Awards to her name, fans everywhere resonate with her music.

Taylor is in the middle of a year-and-a-half-long Eras Tour. The tour will cross $1 billion in revenue in ticket sales. The U.S. leg alone will finish with $591 million, which passes the former all-female record set by Madonna in 2008-09. In the middle of the tour, rumors are swirling that Taylor Swift has found a new love interest. As the much-anticipated Eras Tour rolls on, let’s meet Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Who is Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been fuelling relationship rumors recently. Their relationship possibilities started when Kelce went to Swift's Eras Tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Ever since, people have questioned if the pair were in the beginning stages of a relationship. Since Swift was seen watching a Kansas City Chiefs game with Kelce's mother, let's look at Travis Kelce outside of his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's background

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kelce was born on Oct. 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio. His parents are Ed and the well-known Donna Kelce. His brother is Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The brothers have put their stake in the entertainment world by releasing a podcast titled “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.” The pair give unique takes on the football world and provide access to their lives growing up. Some of their most popular episodes have been when Donna Kelce and Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, have made appearances. The podcast may break viewership records if Taylor Swift appears on the show.

Travis Kelce is an All-Pro tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. He went to school at the University of Cincinnati, where he was First-team All-Big East in 2012. The Chiefs chose Kelce in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has won two Super Bowls with the team and was an integral part of the offense.

Kelce is one of the best tight ends of all time. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro selection. He is the NFL record holder for most seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end with seven.

Kelce also has the most receiving yards in a single season for a tight end with 1,416 in 2020. Last season, he was the fastest tight end in history to reach the 10,000 career receiving yards plateau. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's rumored relationship

The alleged couple have been connected dating back to the end of July 2023. The Eras Tour has a ritual where the Swifties make friendship bracelets and pass them to fellow Swifties. Kelce told the world on his podcast that he made a bracelet with his phone number to give to Taylor but the venture failed.

Two months after Kelce's claim, The Messenger put out a report that the duo had been privately seeing each other. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source said. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

The report picked up steam after Thursday Night Football when his brother said he couldn't comment on the relationship. “I don't know what's going on there,” Jason added of Travis and Swift. “I know Travis is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Last week, a source confirmed Swift is “having fun” with Travis Kelce as the pair continues to spend time together.” She and Travis have hung out twice, and it's nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week,” the insider exclusively told The Messenger. “He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.” The source adds: “They are seeing where things go.”

Kelce finally addressed the rumors head-on, live on The Pat McAfee Show. When it comes to Swift, Travis shared, “I threw the ball in her court. I said, ‘I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit. We'll see what happens in the near future, alright now.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public appearance

When Kelce made the quip about Swift showing up at Arrowhead, no one believed she would show up so soon.

On Sept. 24, 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Chicago Bears, social media erupted when Swift was in attendance. The broadcast showed Patrick Mahomes doing his ritual where he gives his wife and kid a kiss pregame on the sideline. Then the camera panned to Travis Kelce's box, where Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce were shown watching from above. The camera panning to Taylor was a regular occurrence on Sunday afternoon, as she seemed to be engaged heavily in the game. The best moment was her NSFW reaction to Kelce's touchdown reception.

There is sure to be more information come to light on the pair's relationship soon, and Swifties and NFL fans alike hold their breath awaiting an announcement that Kelce is no longer Taylor's “rumored boyfriend.”

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.