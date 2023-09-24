It has been a nearly perfect day for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and after Taylor Swift was seen at the game, seemingly validating rumors about a relationship with Travis Kelce, the tight end scored a touchdown to extend the Chiefs' lead, and the broadcast cut immediately to see the singer's reaction.

As you can see, Taylor Swift was pretty pumped to see Travis Kelce get into the end zone. Here is an extended look at her celebrating next to Travis' mother Donna Kelce.