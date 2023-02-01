Of all the fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl, Donna Kelce might be the most nervous. Donna is the mother of both the Chiefs‘ Travis Kelce and the Eagles’ Jason Kelce. She must now pick a side for the Super Bowl.

While brothers, Travis and Jason will now be facing off against one another. Donna was asked if she was rooting for any particular side during the Super Bowl. Travis and Jason’s mom has a snarky response, showing her true favorite, via The Today Show.

“The offense,” Donna said when asked who she’s rooting for. “Whenever somebody has the ball.”

With Travis playing tight end and Jason playing offensive line, both Kelces have big roles on their respective teams. It’s fair to wonder where both the Chiefs and Eagles would be without a Kelce on their roster.

Jason Kelce is the oldest of the two brothers and has been in the NFL since 2011. Over his 12-year career with the Eagles, Kelce has been a six-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro recipient. He was a crucial member of the Eagles’ team that won the 2017 Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce has been dynamite since entering the league with the Chiefs in 2013. For his career, Kelce has caught 814 passes for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro recipient. He was also a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2019.

Donna Kelce clearly has two very talented boys. Rather than picking one over the other, she’s just hoping both the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ offenses explode in the Super Bowl.