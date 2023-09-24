Are global pop icon Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dating? That is the question everyone is asking these days, and after getting little bits of confirmation in the last week, the Eras Tour hit-maker showed up at Arrowhead Stadium in a luxury box for the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears sitting next to none other than “Mama Kelce,” Travis’ mother, Donna.

In what might be the biggest breaking NFL news of the day, NFL insider Adam Schefter answered the question on everyone’s mind, tweeting, “Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.” He then followed it up with the video proof.

The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce started just a few weeks ago when the tight end complained on his podcast that he didn’t get to meet the singer at her concert in Kansas City because he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet (a thing at Swift concerts) with his number on it.

Shortly after, Kelce’s wish may have come true because reports started dropping that the two were “hanging out.” Silence followed from both celebrity’s camps until Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, told a local Philly radio show the rumors were 100% true.

Travis was a little more coy the next day on the Pat McAfee Show, but Kelce did say he hoped that Swift would come to Arrowhead Stadium in the near future to watch him play…

And lo and behold, Taylor Swift was hanging with Donna Kelce to take in the Chiefs Week 3 game against the Bears.