Tekken 8's review score are off the charts and we get to uncover the storyline, the new gameplay, and the upcoming DLC!

The latest fighting game introduced early on this 2024 by Bandai Namco, Tekken 8, is the latest addition to the franchise and we see great scores across the board for the game in Metacritic. While we have seen great feedback on the game overall, Tekken 8 has a promising storyline that lets people be more immersed in the Tekken 8 gameplay which introduces the all new Heat System, and progressing toward the year, the Tekken 8 DLC which comes out on each of the seasons unveiling a new playable character each. Let's dive into all the Tekken 8 review scores, shall we?

Tekken 8 review score receives outstanding scores

Tekken 8 gives a lot of answers to our cliffhanger questions that were left with back in February 2015 in Tekken 7 and 9 years after, we finally get what we wanted. The Tekken franchise has years worth of story telling that spans over as much as 30 years with 7 games to match. This particular story that revolves around the generations of Mishimas namely Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, and Jin Kazama as well as the fighters that are in The King of the Iron Fist Tournament. There are a lot of rich backstories that are marvelous to discover and with the addition of new characters in the game, we see another sibling spawing out of the blue to exact their revenge against Kazuya or Jin.

Alongside The Dark Awakens story mode, Tekken 8's storyline has changed its approach when it comes to the fighting style. Players are now encouraged to be more aggressive with the Heat System being introduced to the gameplay. Within the new gameplay lies the recovery of HP by hitting your opponents more and chipping away at their health even while they are blocking your attacks are some of the things that you can expect while playing Tekken 8.

Another thing that makes Tekken 8 a lot more entertaining is the wholistic development of its graphics, effects, and details. With the help of the Unreal Engine and the power of today's consoles, the cutscenes in Tekken 8 are more vivid and incredibly detailed. This lets players be more immersed with the game.

With all of this put together, Tekken 8 has received a score of 90 on the PlayStation 5, 87 on the Xbox Series X|S, and 93 on the PC.

GamesRadar+ gave a score of 100/100 and shares that this edition of Tekken is the best Tekken to date and proves that it has plenty of depth which makes for a vibrant fighter game, justifying its current-gen exclusivity to deliver a skull-thrasher that really feels like an evolution rather than a simple update. “It's a game that doesn't force you to take it all at once. They call it electric wind god fist for a reason: with only one touch, you'll feel the spark.” Something that is an absolute given that Tekken 8 allows you to play games in short bursts of time.

IGN has given a score of 90/100 and mentioned that “Tekken 8 is an incredible evolution for the series, with tons of single player content, an excellent suite of training tools, a great online experience, and exciting new mechanics that make Tekken more dynamic than ever.” Tekken 8 has potentially evolved into something that is more than just a fighting game but a whole experience in itself.

CGMachine scored Tekken 8 a 90/100 with their final thoughts on the review that “Tekken 8 sets a new standard in the fighting game genre, brilliantly blending a vast array of characters, innovative gameplay, cutting-edge visuals, and user-friendly features, making it an ideal choice for both series veterans and newcomers alike.” With the Special Style introduced in the game, new players of the game as well as old fans that are experienced in the game can enjoy the experience of playing Tekken 8 as much as they can as it evens the playing field against one another.

TouchArcade made their review and gave Tekken 8 a 100/100 score while trying the game across the Steam Deck, the PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X|S. Their thoughts on the game shared that while there are a lot of things to applaud within the game, Tekken 8 still has some improvements that it can implement further through DLCs. “Tekken 8 gets my highest possible recommendation right now. I can't wait to play more. It feels great to not only enjoy playing a new Tekken game.” Tekken 8 is an enjoyable game indeed regardless of what console you may own to play the latest Bandai Namco fighting game.

Videogamer scored Tekken 8 a 100/100. From their review, they share that “Tekken 8 is the ultimate Tekken game. A glossy veneer of modernity encases a strong foundation that builds upon its predecessor to great success.” The game has a lot of great points that they have enumerated such as an “excellent gameplay and consistently smooth inputs, great story mode filled with memorable character moments, rollback netcode makes for near-perfect online play, and new modes and options provide great support for new players.”

With all these great reviews for Tekken 8, we have also made our verdict – Tekken 8: Fist Meets Fate, indeed. In case you haven't read our article, we shared that Tekken 8 is a great addition to the Tekken franchise. It checks out on all fronts and takes a perfect 5/5 score for us: The Tekken 8 storyline was perfectly able to hook everyone in, the Tekken 8 roster is complete with different kinds of playable fighters with different fighting styles, and the Tekken 8 DLC is something that would improve the game down the line. With great new characters, incredible customization, and improved online gameplay, Tekken 8 is seen to be more relevant for the years to come until the next edition of the game comes out.

