After much anticipation and hype, Bandai Namco's latest edition of its fighting game, Tekken 8, has finally been released. Amidst all the sparkle that the promotion and marketing of the new Tekken game alongside the Tekken 8 roster announcement, Tekken 8 storyline teasers, and Tekken 8 DLC confirmation, we take a look at all the things that make this game the best that there is in this Tekken 8 Review.

What Makes Tekken One of the Best Fighting Games?

What makes for a good video game? It has to have a rich, compelling story that wraps the players and hooks them into playing the game for hundreds of hours. One of the best things that Tekken offers is the background of family disputes that have occurred through different generations spanning from as far back as Azazel, Heihachi Mishima, Kazuya Mishima, and Jin Kazama. While the Tekken 8 storyline answers what happens next in the franchise, Tekken offers quick gameplay that allows players to hop in and out of their matches and be able to do other tasks that are needed – Something that most video games don't have at the moment. This is all backed up by a plethora of Tekken 8 roster that have at least one representative per country, which is part of the storyline, that allows most players to feel represented. Tekken has grown into a game that has grown up together with its players and is now backed up by experiences that make the game as great as it is now. Bandai Namco strives to put all of these together with an improved Tekken 8 storyline, Tekken 8 roster, and the improvement of the game through the Tekken 8 DLC.

Tekken 8 Review

Tekken 8's review can be summarized with just a few words and that is amazingly well-thought of. We break down in this Tekken 8 review what makes it one of the best fighting games today and what changes and additions are done to make 2024's best fighting game (so far). Get ready for the next battle and if you haven't bought your own copy of Tekken 8 yet, pay close attention.

Gameplay – Tekken 8's Heat System and More

Tekken 8's gameplay revolves around fighting aggressively with the theme of Full Power and Complete Destruction. This pushes the players to play more aggressively and be rewarded in the process. In Tekken 8, there are a lot more ways to fight better even with minimal knowledge about the game. By triggering the L1 Button, you will be shifted into a Special Style fighting mode that lets you perform “juggles” or Air Combos, Specialty Move, Power Crush, Low Attacks, and Heat Burst with just a press of a button. There is also the introduction of the Heat System that lets you go into a Heat Burst or Heat Engager.

Heat Burst is when you perform a smash attack that enters Heat. This works mid-combo and gives a frame advantage whether it hits or is blocked and lasts for about 10 seconds while Heat Engager are character-specific moves that launch opponents and trigger a dash in animation to gain advantage and close the gap between you and your opponent. By doing Heat Engagers, Heat lasts longer by 5 seconds more than Heat Burst which is at 15 seconds.

While you are in the Heat state, players gain three key abilities until the meter below their HP empties:

Enhanced Attacks: Let certain moves gain new properties like additional hits, damage, or frame advantage. All attacks while in the Heat state, deal recoverable chip damage when blocked

Let certain moves gain new properties like additional hits, damage, or frame advantage. All attacks while in the Heat state, deal recoverable chip damage when blocked Heat Smash: Deals more damage when performing a powerful smash that deals massive damage at the cost of all remaining Heat

Deals more damage when performing a powerful smash that deals massive damage at the cost of all remaining Heat Heat Dash: By pressing forward after a Heat Engager spends Heat to dash in again for extended combos

Tekken 8's gameplay makes it easier for new players, players who are coming back to the franchise, as well as experienced veterans to have an evenly-matched playing field so everyone can have a good time while playing the game.

While there is the new Heat System in Tekken 8, given that it feels a lot more realistic than before, some or most Tekken 8 characters feel a bit sluggish or slower than before. This is one of the adjustments that were probably made to keep the fighting to the best level that there currently is. While we enjoy the realism of fighting, some fighters don't feel the same as before.

Storyline – Tekken 8 The Dark Awakens

We've already mentioned it before and we'll mention it again, Tekken 8 is one of the greatest fighting games given that it has years of rich backstory and the current Tekken 8 storyline gives us the answers to the questions that we've been asking since the release of Tekken 7. In the Tekken 8 storyline, we see and feel the absence of Heihachi Mishima as he has been thrown off down the volcano by his son, Kazuya Mishima. Throughout the years, the story has always revolved around the feud and disputes within the family with Heihachi, Kazuya, and Jin at the forefront of it all.

What comes next is a bit of a spoiler so skip this part if you wish to finish the Tekken 8 Story Mode called “The Dark Awakens” in peace.

The battle between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima finally takes place and while we all hope for the evil to finally be vanquished, that wasn't the case. Jin Kazama falls short in his battle against his father and he loses the activation of the Devil Gene in the process. After these events transpire, Kazuya announces the latest King of the Iron Fist Tournament where he is looking for the best fighters in the world to represent their country. Whoever wins the tournament, their country would be spared in the process of total annihilation. In the early stages of the tournament, Jin meets Reina, a mysterious new fighter wielding the Mishima Style of Fighting. Later on would be revealed that Reina is Heihachi's daughter and has inherited the Devil Gene herself.

As the tournament continues to press on, Jin still finds himself unable to activate the Devil Gene at will, only during moments when he is on the brink of death. Towards the end of it all, he finally faces his father once more and has fully activated the Devil Gene once again. This time around, Jin turns into Angel Jin, the one that finally vanquishes the evil that is within his father and wins their bout. At the end of it all, Jin meets up with Ling Xiaoyu but a mysterious person comes to the aid of Kazuya and probably revives him for another battle that would take place in the future.

Tekken 8's storytelling and storyline are probably one of the best in terms of fighting game lores. Although the disputes and fighting between fathers of different generations may be getting a little bit old, we are all still excited to see what comes next in the franchise.

Roster – The King of Iron Fist Tournament Fighters

The King of Iron Fist Tournament in Tekken 8 brings back a lot of old characters into the game. The Tekken 8 roster includes the main protagonist, Jin Kazama, as well as the antagonist, Kazuya Mishima alongside familiar characters like King, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, Jack, Lars Alexandersson, Ling Xiaoyu, Nina Williams, Leroy Smith, Asuka Kazama, Lili De Rochefort, Bryan Fury, Hwoarang, Claudio, Raven, Leo, Steve Fox, Kuma, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Dragunov, Feng, Panda, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Zafina, and the new characters introduced in Tekken 8, Azucena, Victor, and Reina.

Of course, with the Tekken 8 DLC, there will be four different characters that will be introduced and included in the game within the year depending on the season. As it was mentioned earlier, Eddy Gordo will be the very first DLC character to be made available in the game this Spring 2024.

The Tekken 8 roster feels a little lacking at the moment given that Tekken 7 had a lot of different characters that were available like Bob, Lei, and the others. We should be looking forward to the new additional characters to be introduced as we progress forward with the game's age.

Graphics – Unreal Engine making it all Unreal

Tekken 8 is currently utilizing one of the best graphics software and hardware in the market and that gave us amazingly detailed looks on our beloved fighters. This shares better images and videos of years-old characters like Kazuya, Jin, Paul, Law, and others. While the cutscenes in Tekken 8 are as clear and detailed as we all hoped for, there are some discrepancies that we would have wanted to have done better.

As the game transitions from cutscene to the actual gameplay, you can see the difference in the graphics, clear as day. That may just be a minor inconvenience but it's something that we think could have been done a little better.

Online – Keeping Tekken 8 Alive After the Hype

One of the best things that today's modern technology can offer to players is the ability to play remotely against other fighters without having to be together in one place. This lets Tekken 8 live longer and more relevant amongst fans and fighters. With how Tekken 8's online play is done and positioned, it beats Tekken 7's in every possible way. Fighting against other online players, regardless of whether they're somewhere else in the United States, Asia, or Europe, the battle feels seamless and great. The Tekken 8 Fight Lounge is a battle hub that lets you run around in a sort of open-world kind of feel where you can customize your avatar, throw down some emotes, access all the online options such as Ranked Matches, Quick Matches, Custom Rooms, and the return of Tekken Ball.

While all of these features are great, we see the removal of being able to spectate matches or go to the practice mode as a little bit bizarre. Possibly something that will be worked on further in the future as updates and more Tekken 8 DLC get released throughout the year.

Tekken 8 Review Score: 5/5

Tekken 8 is a great addition to the Tekken franchise. It checks out on all fronts and takes a perfect 5/5 score for us: The Tekken 8 storyline was perfectly able to hook everyone in, the Tekken 8 roster is complete with different kinds of playable fighters with different fighting styles, and the Tekken 8 DLC is something that would improve the game down the line. With great new characters, incredible customization, and improved online gameplay, Tekken 8 is seen to be more relevant for the years to come until the next edition of the game comes out.

