The long-awaited Elden Ring DLC is finally here: Shadows of the Erdtree. Here’s everything you need to know about this expansion, including the Elden Ring DLC Shadows of the Erdtree release date, gameplay details, and story implications.

Elden Ring DLC Shadows of the Erdtree Release Date: TBA

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

Elden Ring’s first DLC and expansion is titled Shadow of the Erdtree. FromSoftware announced that the game is now in development, but shied away from revealing any new info. In their teaser, FromSoftware shared the following:

As of now, we don’t have much to go on for the Elden Ring DLC aside from this announcement, and we don’t even have a strict release date for Shadow of the Erdtree yet. All FromSoftware wanted us to know is that the DLC is in development and that fans should get ready to return to the Lands Between soon enough.

Actually, this gives players enough time to complete the game if they still haven’t, and an opportunity for the seasoned veterans to revisit the Lands Between and try to beat the game another time, probably with a different build or just to familiarize themselves to the game’s lore and story.

Elden Ring is already considered one of the best games ever made, which led to it racking in awards like the Game of the Year award from TGA 2022. It currently is the most decorated video game in existence, in terms of achievements and awards it has received. We’ll keep you updated on the latest news and announcements on Elden Ring. For everything else about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.