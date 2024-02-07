Tekken 8's latest update 1.01.04 brings character nerfs, addressing balance and enhancing the gaming experience.

In a pivotal move to balance gameplay and enhance user experience, Tekken 8, the latest installment in the renowned fighting game series, has rolled out update 1.01.04. This update comes in response to feedback from the game's rapidly growing player base, which surged past 50,000 on Steam shortly after the game's release. The update aims to address several bugs and adjust the balance of characters, ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all players.

Update 1.01.04 Enhances Tekken 8 Balance And Fixes

Bandai Namco, the developer behind Tekken 8, has been proactive in maintaining the game's integrity through regular updates and patches. This commitment is evident in the latest patch, which not only tackles various technical issues but also makes crucial adjustments to character abilities and movesets. Among the characters receiving attention in this update are Jun Kazama and Reina, whose adjustments are poised to impact their standings in the game's tier lists.

Character balance is a critical component of fighting games, affecting competitive play and player satisfaction. The adjustments made in update 1.01.04 reflect Bandai Namco's dedication to this aspect. For instance, Jun Kazama has seen an increase in recovery time for two specific moves, addressing concerns about her ability to chain attacks in an unintended manner. Similarly, Dragunov has received modifications to some of his moves to curtail the potential for executing overpowering combos, enhancing the counterplay against his Sneak stance.

Continuous Improvements And Future DLC Plans

Other characters like Devil Jun, Jack-8, and Reina have also undergone fine-tuning. These changes, while not drastically altering the game's meta, signify Bandai Namco's attentiveness to community feedback and its impact on gameplay dynamics.

Tekken 8's success and the developer's ongoing support through updates are just the beginning of what fans can expect from the franchise. Bandai Namco has announced plans for future downloadable content (DLC), including the anticipated return of legacy character Eddy Gordo. Such updates and the addition of new characters are crucial for keeping the game fresh and engaging for its audience.

Moreover, the patch addresses several bug fixes, including delays in certain moves and issues with balcony breaks. These technical adjustments are vital for ensuring a seamless gaming experience, eliminating frustrations that can detract from the enjoyment of matches.

Positive Feedback And Excitement For Future Updates

The community's response to the updates has been largely positive, with players appreciating the efforts to maintain balance and fairness in the game. The anticipation for upcoming DLC characters adds to the excitement, with speculation about potential crossover characters like Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7. Her inclusion would not only be a nod to fans of both franchises but also add a unique fighting style to the Tekken universe.

This update underscores the evolving nature of modern fighting games, where the launch is just the beginning of a game's lifecycle. Continuous updates and patches are essential for addressing the dynamic needs of the player base and keeping the gameplay experience at its peak. Bandai Namco's commitment to this process with Tekken 8 is a testament to their dedication to providing a premier fighting game experience.

As Tekken 8 continues to evolve, players can look forward to more adjustments, enhancements, and additions to the roster. The balance adjustments in update 1.01.04 demonstrate Bandai Namco's ongoing commitment to fairness and competition in the Tekken series. With the promise of future DLC and the potential for exciting new characters, the Tekken community has much to anticipate in the months ahead.

Tekken 8 Update 1.01.04 Patch Notes

A comprehensive list of patch notes for update 1.01.04 provides an in-depth look at the adjustments to characters such as Jun Kazama, Reina, and Dragunov, alongside a myriad of bug fixes and gameplay improvements aimed at refining the competitive landscape and enhancing match fluidity. These detailed notes showcase Bandai Namco's dedicated efforts to perfect the Tekken 8 experience for players.

Common Changes

Special Style (During Special Style) Fixed the issue where the startup of certain moves would be delayed by 1 frame when buffering an attack input while still in recovery

Balcony Break Due to an issue where using a specific move caused the Balcony Break to occur and the characters went outside the battle area, adjustments were made to the pushback collision detection.



Alisa (Bugfix)

Hertz Blade – Diablo (During Destructive Form ) In Practice mode, corrected the issue where frame advantage was not shown accurately. Originally, it was displaying + 8 frames on block, but the correct value is + 5 frames on block.



Devil Jin (Nerf)

Spinning Demon Hellfire Beam Changed the damage distribution from 10/20 to 7/14 Reduced the forward movement of the first hit to shorten its reach. Corrected an issue where the distance between the character and the opponent increased only when also inputting the second hit.

Tiger Thrush (1 During Morning Crow) Reduced the duration of the attack by 1 frame to make it less likely to hit against sidestepping opponents. Changed the damage from 25 to 20. Modified the chip damage on block from 10 to 6.



Dragunov (Nerf)

Avalanche Hammer Rush The recovery frames for the first two hits have been increased by 2 frames (Guard: -6 Frames >>> -8 Frames, Hit: +8 Frames >>> +6 Frames). The third hit of the combo is unaffected.

Slicing Sobat The character now turns toward the opponent upon hitting. This change makes follow up attacks more stable when hitting in an off-axis state. The opponent now transitions to a downed state 6 frames earlier.

Ignition Switch The distance between the player and the opponent on block has been increased. The chip damage during block has been changed from 8 to 5.



Jack-8 (Bugfix)

Double Biceps Fixed an issue where the opponent couldn’t perform a backwards ukemi after an aerial hit.



Jun (Bugfix)

Yukimiguruma Increased the recovery time by 5 frames. Increased the opponent’s recovery time when blocked by 5 frames. Frame advantage on block remains unchanged.

Divine Exile – Heaven Changed the reaction upon hit to prevent unintended follow up attacks.



Leo (Nerf)

Ying Mian Tui | Jue Zhao Ying Mian Tui (during Lightning Glare) Increased the recovery time by 3 frames only when the move is blocked, resulting in a change from a frame advantage of -7 frames on block to -10 frames on block.

Ding Zhou Meng Po Kao Reduced the recovery time inflicted on the opponent by 3 frames only when the move is blocked, resulting in a change from a frame advantage of -9 frames on block to -12.



Leroy (Nerf)

Earth Sunder Chain Reduced the knockback distance when the attack is blocked, making it easier for the opponent’s counterattacks to connect.



Lili (Buff)

Divine Step The collision detection against the opponent has been extended downwards to make it more difficult to slip under a floating opponent.



Nina (Nerf)

Adjusted the timing for the opponent to be able to block by 2 frames when hit from the front and side.



Raven (Buff)

Assassin’s Sting > Phantom Javelin | Body Blow > Phantom Mace | Blinding Knife > Phantom Javelin | Swift Blade > Phantom Mace (During Soulzone) The recovering frames after crouching guard against the doppelganger attack have been adjusted to match the standing block, fixing inconsistencies.



Reina (Nerf)

Wind God Step Fixed issue where transitioning from a running state to Wind God Step was sometimes not possible.

War God Kick | Electric War God Kick Reduced the knockback distance when the attack is blocked. Removed the crouching status during the first half of the attack animation. Increased the damage hurtbox. Made it possible to defend against it with a reversal move

Inverse Deva Laser (During Sentai) Changed the reaction when hitting a downed opponent to keep Reina from repeatedly hitting bears.



Steve (Bugfix)

Gatling Gun (During Ducking) The distance to the opponent upon the first hit has been reduced, making it easier to land consecutive hits on larger characters.



Yoshimitsu (Bugfix)

Ubume (During Manji Dragonfly) Corrected an issue where, upon transitioning to Muto no Kiwami, the airborne state persisted longer than intended. This led to opponents’ punish attacks hitting while still airborne.



