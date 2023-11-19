Former Tennessee football star Alvin Kamara is happy for Josh Dobbs having success in the 2023 NFL season.

Former Tennessee football star running back Alvin Kamara had nothing but praises for fellow Volunteers product Josh Dobbs. The New Orleans Saints running back was among the thousands in attendance in Saturday's game in Knoxville between the Vols and the Georgia Bulldogs, and he got asked during the contest about his thoughts on Dobbs, who has been having a breakout campaign in 2023.

“Man, it's exciting. I'm happy for him. He's always been a baller. He's a gamer. Given the opportunity, I know he'd perform. Just definitely excited for him, just be able to excel in the position he is in,” Kamara said of Dobbs (h/t Karthik Venkataraman of Karthik Venkataraman).

Tennessee football product Josh Dobbs is having a breakout season

Of course, Kamara is very much familiar with Dobbs, as the two spent time as teammates with Tennessee football. Kamara played for the Vols from 2015 to 2016, while Dobbs suited up for Tennessee from 2013 to 2016.

Dobbs has been making a huge impact on the Vikings. Minnesota lost Week 1 starter Kirk Cousins due to a season-ending injury, but Dobbs is proving to be a capable starter for the Vikings, who have won two games since trading for the 28-year-old signal-caller. Dobbs started the 2023 NFL season with the Arizona Cardinals before the Cards sent him to Minnesota in late October along with a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a conditional pick in the same draft year.

As for Tennessee football, the Vols failed to score an upset win against No. 1 Georgia, as they absorbed their second loss in a row to the tune of a 38-10 score. Tennessee will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in the regular-season finale on Nov. 25.