After just two weeks as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, Josh Dobbs is already endearing himself to Vikings fans everywhere.

New Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has been a busy man this season, going from the Cleveland Browns in preseason, to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Despite all the chaos around him, and his heroic efforts stepping in for injured QB Kirk Cousins, Dobbs has incredibly found the time to reach out with a kind gesture to a young Vikings fan, via Jordan Schultz.

Josh Dobbs is such an amazing person! He sent this young fan, who also has Alopecia, a signed #Vikings jersey. These are the stories that need to be told: Professional athletes are doing great things in the community every day. Let’s celebrate this! Big ups to Josh and his new… pic.twitter.com/xlbbi0GlpV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 16, 2023

Josh Dobbs quickly gaining fans in Minnesota

Professional athletes making ties within the community and reaching out to young fans isn't talked about nearly enough, but it's a huge part of what makes sports so special. Dobbs has put up some incredible efforts for the Vikings the last two weeks with almost no time to prepare, but taking time out of his day and reaching out to a fan who also has Alopecia like him is really special.

It's pretty hard not to root for Dobbs given his incredible story and journey this season. The Vikings are still in the playoff hunt thanks to his efforts, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by Vikings fans by any means. Dobbs is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Minnesota, and when you see him make gestures like this, you can understand why that's justified.

Dobbs will look to keep the Vikings hot against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, who have enjoyed a turnaround of their own over the last few weeks. We'll see if the magical run for the Vikings and Dobbs can continue or not, but one thing is for certain: Dobbs will have plenty of fans cheering him on.