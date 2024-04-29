The Minnesota Vikings found their next franchise quarterback in former Michigan football star JJ McCarthy. Minnesota acquired McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy's offensive skill is an obvious reason he will play for the Vikings, but the coaching staff was impressed by something of equal importance, and it was centered around a deli.
Head Coach Kevin O'Connell shared a story about how McCarthy conducted himself while he and some of the Vikings staff had lunch at a local Ann Abor deli during a pre-draft on-campus visit.
“It was pretty crowded at the time, which I liked because it allowed me to see him in a setting around fans, other students. He was very popular, obviously, and super-engaging and friendly—comfortable in his own skin. I thought that was really cool,” O'Connell said, per Sports Illustrated.
O'Connell praised McCarthy's ability to be cordial with those around him. It was a positive sign for the team that looked to make him their next franchise quarterback.
“If you’re going to draft a quarterback you hope is one of the faces of your franchise—and there’s no real evaluation to that—there’s a lot of positives that can come out of it watching them in that setting. J.J. was absolutely that…I left campus that day thinking that we could build around J.J. McCarthy,” O'Connell added.
It seems JJ McCarthy has the off-the-field qualities the Vikings need in a team leader. Moreover, his on-the-field success speaks just as loudly.
JJ McCarthy looks to usher in an exciting new era
McCarthy brings a wealth of expertise and skill that should help take the Vikings to the next level.
The star QB started his collegiate tenure with the coveted Michigan football program in 2021 but saw significant growth one year later. He threw for 2,719 yards and 22 TDs during his sophomore year in 2022. In the process, he led the Wolverines to a 13-1 overall record that was capped off by a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.
McCarthy took things a step higher during the 2023-24 season. He amassed a collegiate career-high of 2,991 yards and 22 TDs. This time, he helped his team achieve the incredible feat of going undefeated and winning the national championship. McCarthy is a skilled winner who wants to help the Vikings grow and climb the NFC North rankings.
Minnesota finished the 2023-24 season with a 7-10 record, which saw them miss the NFL playoffs. The team is looking for a spark after the departure of former QB Kirk Cousins. Cousins made three Pro Bowl appearances during his time in Minnesota before leaving for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.
Nevertheless, JJ McCarthy looks to help the team grow alongside talented teammates. McCarthy will have one of the best offensive counterparts in the NFL to throw to with Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson is returning to the Vikings for his fifth season. The three-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro team member should help McCarthy's debut season go smoothly.
All in all, the 10th overall NFL Draft pick looks to be a great choice for the Vikings to continue their run with. Perhaps JJ McCarthy can find a new deli in Minneapolis to bond with fans and staff members as he tries to lead Minnesota back to the playoffs.