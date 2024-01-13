Despite their stellar conference record, Boise State struggled mightily on the road, going 3-4 when away from home. Tevin Griffey will hopefully help change that poor record.

Tevin Griffey, former Florida A&M defensive back and son of MLB icon Ken Griffey Jr, is transferring from FAMU to Boise State. Griffey entered the transfer portal on Dec. 21, shortly before FAMU head coach Willie Simmons left for an opportunity at Duke University. Griffey will be joining a Boise State team that dominated the Mountain West with a 6-2 conference record.

Another athletic defensive back is added to the Broncos this spring as Tevin Griffey joins The Brotherhood!#BleedBlue x @GriffeyTevin pic.twitter.com/Er1l9C2toA — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) January 11, 2024

Griffey had a productive career with the Rattlers as a premiere defensive back. His playing time steadily increased from his first eligible season in 2021 to becoming a full-fledged member of the defense last season. In 2022, Griffey recorded 10 total tackles: half solo, half assisted. He also got credited for half a tackle for loss. Last season, he improved on those numbers, racking up 13 total tackles (10 solo, three assists). He also got active in the passing game with a pass deflection and an interception. The interception, which occurred in the Tigers' 45-7 rout of Prairie View A&M, turned into a pick-six as Griffey returned the turnover into the end zone.

Not only was Griffey impactful on defense, but he was a difference-maker on special teams. He recorded a blocked kick and made numerous plays as the gunner on the punt team.