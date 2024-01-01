Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons released a letter to the Rattler community thanking them for their support during his tenure and announcing his departure.

It's official, Willie Simmons is leaving his position as head coach at Florida A&M to become running backs coach at Duke University under new Blue Devils football coach Manny Diaz. The university announced the departure via a short press conference headed by Vice President of Athletics Tiffani Dawn-Sykes as well as an official announcement.

Following the press conference, Willie Simmons released an open letter to the Rattler community via his social media outlets. The letter said:

“I would like to start off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year from my wife Shaia and me. 2023 was a year for the ages for Florida A&M University and the Rattlers Football Team. Bringing a SWAC Championship and an undisputed HBCU National Championship and Celebration Bowl trophy back to the Highest of Seven Hills has truly been one of the highlights of my 18-year collegiate coaching career.

I came to FAMU in 2018 with the goal of returning Florida A&M Football to its rightful place at the top of HBCU and FCS football, and together as a FAMULY, we have done that.

I did not achieve this alone. There are so many individuals who've played a pivotal role in our success. I want to thank Dr. Larry Robinson for his leadership over these past 6 years. It's very difficult to lead a collegiate football program at a place with such high expectations as FAMU without direct support from university leadership, and I thank Dr. Robinson for being present for our student-athletes. I want to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for helping make this past year one that allowed our team to achieve championship status. Your energy is infectious, and to see the way the student-athletes respond to you lets me know that FAMU Athletics is trending in the right direction. Thank you for your commitment to academic support for our student-athletes, and our improved performance in the classroom reflects that commitment. I want to thank my previous Athletic Directors, Dr. John Eason, Kortne Gosha, and Michael Smith for working diligently to stabilize the athletic department at FAMU and working to make a first-class experience for all the student-athletes at FAMU.

I want to thank Dr. Chipman and the Incomparable Marching 100 for creating the greatest post-game ritual in all of college athletics. To stand in front of the “baddest band in the land” after every game is a dream come true.

“Thank you” doesn't seem fitting to express my sincere gratitude to the coaching and support staff (former and current) that I've been blessed to work with during my time here. I truly admire and appreciate all the work you all put in and the sacrifices you make to guide our future leaders. I am forever grateful for your loyalty, hard work, sacrifices, and commitment to the development of our young people in this program. I can't leave out the unsung heroes of our program: the wives who selflessly lend their husbands for those long workdays and away trips.

My deepest gratitude is to the young men I've been blessed to lead. The growth and development in our student-athletes as they believed and committed themselves to our vision and the demanding rigors of a championship football program are to be commended. Our players built our culture into what it is today. They grinded on the field and in the classroom, graduated at a high rate, served our greater community through philanthropy and service; and certainly made Saturday afternoons magical in Bragg Memorial Stadium on Ken Riley Field for our beloved fan base. These young men are our future leaders, and I am proud of the great professionals, husbands, fathers, and community advocates they are destined to become.

Last, but certainly not least, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to the die-hard fans of Rattler Nation. There is indeed NO Nation like Rattler Nation!!! FAMUans are by far the greatest part of the experience here at the College of Love and Charity. THE FANS provided love and support to our family and this team in ways we are eternally grateful for. The commitment you all showed in the past week is a glimmer of what we've seen over the past six years. It is the lifeblood of a championship program and will be a catalyst for our athletic programs to succeed at the highest levels. YOU ALL met (and exceeded) every ask, and my only hope is that this level of support continues as our student-athletes and coaches desperately need it moving forward. I can't individually thank everyone, but I do want to recognize the leadership of our DSOs: Mr. Selvin Cobb and the Rattler Boosters, Mr. Curtis Taylor and the Rattler F Club, Mr. Eddie Jackson and the 220 QB Club, Mr. Curtis Johnson and the FAMU National Alumni Association, and Dr. Shauntay Friday-Stroud and the FAMU Foundation. Thank you for your support!

After days of fervent prayer and reflection, it is with an immense sense of humility and gratitude to announce that my family and I have decided to transition into the next chapter of my coaching career. My time as the Head Football Coach at FAMU has been truly amazing, and my wife and I are forever grateful to all of Rattler Nation for embracing and loving us the way only Rattler Nation can.

And while I am eager to enter the next phase of my coaching career at the highest level of college football, I am just as excited to see what's next for FAMU Football. Shaia and I were Rattlers long before I became the Head Football Coach, and no matter where my career takes us, we are FOREVER RATTLERS. Thank you again FAMULY for everything. WE LOVE YOU and continue Striking from the top!“

Simmons left Florida A&M after joining the program in 2018. With a 45-13 overall record in his six years at the helm of the program, he successfully guided the team during their transition from the MEAC to the SWAC. Florida A&M has only suffered two losses since moving to the SWAC, both against the Jackson State Tigers led by Deion Sanders in 2021 (7-6) and 2022 (59-3).