Although LeBron James is gearing up to play the Denver Nuggets in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Lakers star made sure to show love to Florida A&M. The Rattlers football team had a phenomenal 2023 campaign, going undefeated in the SWAC, winning the SWAC Championship and the Celebration Bowl to close out the year. One of the rewards for their work is a commemorative championship ring. LeBron appeared to like the design of it, sharing it on his Instagram Story with his 159 million followers.
During his time with the Miami Heat, the NBA legend secured two consecutive NBA Finals victories in 2012 and 2013. He later returned to Cleveland, guiding the Cavaliers to their inaugural NBA Championship. In 2020, amidst the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA completed the 2019-2020 season in a secluded setting at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, located at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers triumphed over the Heat in six games, marking James's fourth championship win.
LeBron James' post showcasing Florida A&M isn't a random occurrence. In 2021, LeBron James and leading sportswear brand Nike forged a six-year partnership with Florida A&M University. This collaboration marked FAMU as the inaugural school to engage in a partnership with James's Nike apparel line and was a significant step for the institution after transitioning from the MEAC to the SWAC.
Via the partnership, all 14 of FAMU's athletic programs and the Marching 100 band were set to be outfitted in LeBron James signature uniforms and apparel, courtesy of Nike.LeBron also shows love to the institution, repping the Rattlers on his social media accounts and even wearing his Florida A&M-inspired kicks on the court.
The LeBron James brand has made its presence known in the HBCU community. His popular, barbershop-inspired roundtable show The Shop went on an HBCU tour this past Fall. They visited Tennessee State University, Hampton, and North Carolina A&T.
“This year, we're bringing our shop chairs, celebrity guests, and conversations to select HBCU campuses during Homecoming Season for unforgettable experiences centered around the power of community and collaboration,” a statement from the website read. “These events will celebrate the HBCU community and feature influential figures who will spark impactful conversations that empower and inspire the next generation of Black innovators. In addition to the live taping of our award-winning series The Shop UNINTERRUPTED, there will be interactive elements that foster connections among students, alumni, and members of the local community.”
LeBron James looks to win his 5th ring as the Lakers match up against the defending champion Denver Nuggets in round 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Lakers prevailed in the play-in tournament against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening and look to avenge their loss to Denver in last year's Western Conference Finals.