Former Florida State running back Rodney Hill remains in the transfer portal after committing to several other Florida schools, including Florida A&M. Hill has been through a whirlwind of commitments and de-commitments over the past few months, and it seems he is continuing that journey. On3 reporter Pete Nakos broke the news of Hill's re-entrance into the portal.
Coming out of high school, Hill, a Statesboro, GA native, ESPN gave the running back a four-star rating. Their projection systems ranked him as the No. 19 best athlete in the country and the No. 25 best prospect in all of Georgia. The 5-foot-10-inch, 190 pound recruit enrolled at Florida State. He got his first touches as a Seminole in 2022, receiving 27 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown. Hill only appeared in four games. He had his best freshman year performance in the season opener against Duquesne, where he got nine carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Last season, Hill received more opportunities, but didn't produce quite as much. He ran for 190 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries, with an average of 3.8 yards per carry as compared to his 5.3 average the year prior. However, Hill got more work out of the backfield as a receiver, catching five passes for 83 yards. In his best game, he ran for 42 yards on five carries and had a single catch for five yards against Boston College.
At the end of the year, Rodney Hill entered the transfer portal. He committed to another Florida school, Florida A&M, coming off an all-time run in the SWAC to win the Celebration Bowl. Hill, though, didn't remain a Rattler for long. He rescinded his commitment after FAMU head coach Willie Simmons left for Duke University.
While Florida A&M fumbled around searching for a new head coach, Hill turned his eyes towards South Beach. His journey seemed completed after deciding to go to the University of Miami, but new FAMU head coach James Colzie III convinced him to stay. When the spring window for undergraduate transfers opened up on April 15, however, Hill jumped back in. In Florida A&M's 14 spring practices, the redshirt sophomore did not participate in any of them.