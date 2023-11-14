The Texas A&M football team has been a big player in NIL, but not in the College Football Playoff. Lane Kiffin could change all that.

The Texas A&M football team has mostly struggled since joining the Southeastern Football Conference (SEC). The Aggies are 4-3 in the SEC this season with a 6-4 overall record, a disappointing season for one of the biggest NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) spenders in college football over the past few years.

Texas A&M football hired its latest interim coach recently after Jimbo Fisher was fired. A list of five potential replacements for Fisher were named recently.

Edwards Makes His Pick for TAMU Football

Former New York Jets Coach Herm Edwards believes he has the perfect guy in mind for the job, according to an interview on ESPN recently.

“Well he just mentioned him, Lane Kiffin‘s the guy,” Edwards said with Michael Eaves and Booger McFarland on ‘Monday Blitz,' according to On3.com.

Kiffin is the current coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, who were soundly defeated by the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Kiffin has compiled a 31-15 record in Oxford, Mississippi.

According to the popular former coach Edwards, Kiffin would be a perfect fit in College Station, Texas with the Aggies' football program.

“Well he’s been in that conference, he understands how to deal with the people there right? He’s good, he’s brash, he’s confident, he brings in an offense that can score points,” Edwards said. “It’s just a matter of now the ability to recruit players and guess what, now you can recruit them because you have this new system of recruiting, it’s called you can actually pay the players.”

Lane Kiffin Responds to Texas A&M Football Rumors

On Monday, Kiffin quickly shut down any notion of joining Texas A&M football, according to Jared Redding of 247 Sports.

“I’m not going there again. I should’ve been prepared for that question, I wasn’t. I’m not answering that.”

Kiffin has been busy watching film of his team's lopsided loss to Carson Beck, Kirby Smart, Ladd McConkey and the Bulldogs, he said.

“We got back in here late and been in here watching that disaster film, worrying about our own problems. I’ve not paid any attention to (Fisher's firing),” he said.

Also on Monday, former Heisman Trophy winner and Aggies QB Johnny Manziel shared his thoughts on the coaching search, saying he would love to help his alma mater find a new head man.

“I have faith in the [Texas A&M] leadership to put somebody in place to get us to where we need to be,” Manziel said on X.

“The pieces for success are in the building. However I can help in any capacity, I would love nothing more.”