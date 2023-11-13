Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin saw his name pop up in Texas A&M football rumors after Jimbo Fisher hiring, and he addressed them.

The Texas A&M football program is searching for its new head coach after the decision to fire Jimbo Fisher on Sunday. Athletic director Ross Bjork revealed why he made the decision, and even paying Fisher a buyout of more than $75 million is not an issue for them. As a result, the Texas A&M football coaching search should be a massive opening for the big names across the country, and Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin saw his name pop up immediately on Sunday.

However, Kiffin quickly shut down those rumors on Sunday with a firm statement, per Jared Redding of 247 Sports.

“I’m not going there again. I should’ve been prepared for that question, I wasn’t. I’m not answering that.”

Kiffin's comments aren't entirely surprising, especially after Ole Miss just got steamrolled by Georgia, 52-17, on Saturday: “We got back in here late and been in here watching that disaster film, worrying about our own problems. I’ve not paid any attention to (Fisher's firing).”

Nonetheless, when the season ends, Kiffin could think twice about the rumored Texas A&M football opening, although it seems like a massive longshot for him to go be the coach in College Station.

Ole Miss has done well with Lane Kiffin at the helm, and they are 8-2 this season with losses to Alabama and Georgia, both on the road, and they finish the year against LA Monroe and Mississippi State with a 10-win season right in front of them.

There will be plenty of rumors about the Texas A&M opening, but Kiffin didn't even want to discuss it one bit.