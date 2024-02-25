With awards season in full swing, The Last of Us has proven to be a major contender on the television front with plenty of wins and nominations to its name already for HBO. It could end up being the same for season two as Pedro Pascal had nothing but glowing words for how production on the new season has been going.
Pascal shared his excitement for The Last of Us' second season after taking home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2024 SAG Awards for his portrayal of Joel in the first season. He said that while they're still only a few weeks into production, it has started off on a very strong foot and there's nothing but positivity for the work of everyone in front of and behind the cameras, according to Deadline.
“Filming is going amazing,” Pascal said. “It’s sort of awe-inspiring the kind of focus and dedication that everyone has going into Season 2.”
“It’s incredible to be back home with them and creatively and everybody, our entire crew, they’re working harder than I could even imagine, even harder than our first season which is close to impossible. It’s pretty inspiring and unbelievable and this is because of them.”
He then highlighted the growth of his co-star, Bella Ramsey, in the role of Ellie and how she exudes a “kind of guide and leadership” he hasn't “experienced before.”
While no explicit details of The Last of Us season two have been shared, it is expected to largely be an adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2. The castings of Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Isabela Merced as Dina seemingly tipped off fans to this as all three characters play prominent roles in the 2020 sequel.
The Last of Us season two is in production.