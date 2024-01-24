You won't get what you want this time.

A Donald Trump rally using The Smiths' 1984 track Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want has riled up the band's guitarist Johnny Marr.

The Manchester, UK-native went on X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion quite bluntly, “Ahh…right…OK. I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this sh*t shut right down right now.”

Musicians against Trump

This isn't the first (or second or third or even fourth) time Trump has been blasted by musicians for using their songs at his rallies, Deadline reported. By now, it's a veritable list of the who's who on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The list includes Adele, Aerosmith, The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Prince's estate, Queen, The Rolling Stone and the Village People.

Green Day took a more proactive approach recently by tweaking the lyrics to their song American Idiot to sing “I'm not part of a MAGA agenda” from “I'm not part of a redneck agenda”.

Duncan Jones, son of pop icon David Bowie, also posted on X last year about how the twice-impeached former president used his father's song Rebel Rebel.

“Pretty sure this f****r keeps on using my dad’s music just to annoy me personally. (Joke. I’m way below his radar.),” Jones wrote.

Jones may be below the currently embroiled in many legal predicaments ex-POTUS's radar, but maybe Marr isn't. No word yet on his plans are to stop Trump from using the song again. He could go the way he did when former UK prime minister David Cameron said that The Smiths' This Charming Man was one of his favorite songs.

Marr very publicly responded, “Stop saying that you like The Smiths, no you don't. I forbid you to like it.”

While his song co-writer Morrisey has been involved with right-wing politicians and movements these past few years, Marr has decidedly not. As is the case with Cameron, he does not stay mum when conservatives claim to like his music.