It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and there is sure to be more transfer portal chaos in the second window.
In today's college football world, the transfer portal is one of the most important aspects of the game. Before NIL and the transfer portal began to dominate the college football landscape, everything was very different. Players weren't transferring to other schools because they thought they could get more NIL money elsewhere, and it was also much more difficult to transfer and often required the player to sit out for a season. A lot of players have good reason to transfer and shouldn't be punished for it, but with the new rules, some players jump ship when things don't go their way, and that's the big issue that people have with it.
People have issues with NIL and the transfer portal, but they have also brought positives to the game. It is good for players that actually have a good reason to transfer to be able to do so easily and not have to miss an entire season. Also, these players that are bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to their schools are getting paid for it. College football fans are thrilled too because NIL helped bring back the NCAA football video game. There are definitely positives, but there are still some things to work out to make this new era of college sports better.
Like it or not, NIL and the transfer portal are huge parts of college football now. With spring football winding down, the transfer portal is once again going to be a huge talking point. When the season ended, there was a lot of news regarding the portal, and the college football world is ready to do it all again for the second wave.
Oregon football wants to win a national title in 2024
The Oregon football team had a good season last year and they were one of the best teams in college football. The Ducks lost only two games, and they were both to Washington, who made it all the way to the national title game. Oregon had a chance to get into the College Football Playoff as they played the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game, and they were surprisingly big 9.5-point favorites. That line didn't make a ton of sense since Washington beat Oregon earlier in the year and they were undefeated, and the Huskies ended up winning outright to squash the Ducks' hopes of winning a national title.
Oregon football should once again be a contender in 2024. It will be a big year for the program as they are no longer in the Pac-12 and they will be competing in the Big Ten for the first time along with USC, UCLA and Washington. It's going to be a big change, but the Ducks are expected to be one of the best teams in the conference. They are bringing some good talent back from last year's team, and they have already picked up some great talent in the transfer portal.
The spring window of the transfer portal is now open, and this is a good time for Oregon football to finalize their roster. The portal is one of the biggest aspects of the college football game, and if the Ducks want to win a national title, they have to have an elite roster. Their roster is stacked, but here are some more players that they should take a look at in the transfer portal.
Cormani McClain, CB, Colorado
Last season, one of the biggest things that held the Oregon football team back was their defense, and it showed when they played Washington. Defense wins championships, and you have also have to be stout at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. That is what the Ducks should be looking for in the transfer portal, and someone that can help their defense out is Colorado transfer Cormani McClain.
Cormani McClain showed a lot of promise during his freshman season in which he racked up 13 total tackles. With the right fit, he could end up being a top defender at his new home. He has only played one season so he still has a lot of eligibility left, and help in the secondary would be good for the Ducks. McClain also played in the Pac-12 last season, so this could be a good fit.
Jason Zandamela, IOL, USC
Jason Zandamela is one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal right now. He was a 2024 recruit and things quickly didn't work out with the Trojans, so he is looking for a new home. This would technically be a transfer pickup, but he has all of his eligibility, and it would essentially add a highly-ranked four-star to Oregon football's 2024 recruiting class.
This would be a huge get for the offensive line. The Ducks need to be good up front, and Zandamela is expected to be a beast in college. He is going to get a lot of attention from top teams around the country.
Rayyan Buell, DT, Ohio
Rayyan Buell is an underrated transfer portal prospect that could end up being a valuable pickup for someone, and it could be Oregon football that gets him. Buell played two seasons at Ohio before entering the portal, and he took a big leap from his freshman to sophomore season. He racked up 30 total tackles last year and he also had 4.5 sacks. Buell is certainly flying under the radar, but he could end up surprising a lot of people next season.
The Oregon football team is going to be good no matter what they do in the spring transfer portal window, but if they want to maximize their chances of winning it all, they might want to check these three guys out.