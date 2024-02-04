The Ducks got a pledge from one of the absolute fastest players in the nation.

Oregon football is scheduled to take its talents to the Big Ten Conference this upcoming season, and Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are preparing for battle with an excellent offseason recruiting haul so far.

The Ducks ranked sixth in the country among all NCAA football teams in the 2024 Rivals.com recruiting rankings.

Coach Lanning previously landed an ex-Washington Huskies star in the transfer portal, a major recruiting coup for the Ducks as they prepare to face the Midwest's best in 2024. Three last minute transfer portal possibilities were mentioned for Lanning and Oregon football.

On Saturday, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com broke the news that Oregon had landed a speedster at the wide receiver position that could vault the Ducks' recruiting coup for this offseason even higher in the ratings.

Ducks Land Idaho Receiver Over Boise State Broncos

Gatlin Blair is a five-star wide receiver who previously committed to the in-state Boise State Broncos.

He was listed as a possible commit to the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines but now has officially come out as a pledge to Coach Lanning and Oregon football. He is one of if not the fastest players in the country at all positions if not the fastest player in the nation at this point in time according to Fawcett and other recruiting experts.

Fans React to Blair's Choice of Oregon Football

The commitment sent shockwaves through the Big Ten and college football world.

Lanning's commitment sent a message to Michigan football and other Big Ten and college football powers that the Ducks are still a force to be reckoned with as they head into what might be the toughest conference in all the land this upcoming fall season.

“Oregon is the best program west of the Mississippi,” one fan said on X.

“That's a fast Duck,” another fan added with a Duck emoji.

“Oregon has no excuse now not to win the natty,” another fan added.

Oregon football plays the Broncos on September 7. Its spring game is April 27 and Michigan State is the Ducks' first traditional Big Ten opponent, on October 5 in Eugene, Oregon.