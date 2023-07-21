The Oklahoma City Thunder ended their 2023 NBA Summer League run with a record of 2-3. They earned wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers to push themselves up to 2-1 before falling in their next two matchups to the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs.

Drafted players from the last three NBA Draft ultimately led the charge for the Thunder during their Summer League schedule. Center Chet Holmgren, who missed the entire 2022-23 season with a foot injury, nearly averaged a double-double in the two games he suited up for. Guard Jared Butler, who was taken in the second round of the 2021 draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, averaged an efficient 20 points per game in four games played.

Still, undrafted players made their fair share of contributions as the Thunder took to Las Vegas this July.

Guard Jaden Shackelford, who went undrafted in 2022 after a productive three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, scored 8.5 points in 16.7 minutes played per game. Former Ohio State and California star Justice Sueing played in two games of the Summer League.

Who is one undrafted player who should either make the final roster or sign a two-way contract with the Thunder after their Summer League run?

KJ Williams

Williams ended the Thunder's run in Las Vegas with averages of 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while hitting 47.8% of his shots from the field. His Summer League was highlighted by a 19-point, 13-rebound performance against the Houston Rockets, where he hit eight of his 13 shot attempts as the Rockets took a 105-92 victory over the Thunder.

The Thunder will have an assortment of reliable players during the 2023-24 season.

The guard duo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will be under contract for the 2023-24 season, according to sports contract and salaries website Spotrac. Forwards Davis Bertans, Kenrich Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Usman Garuba and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are some of the team's options at the four the team can fall back on next year. OKC signed former Denver Nuggets forward Jack White on Thursday.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Thunder signed forward Keyontae Johnson to a two-way contract earlier this month. Johnson, the No. 50 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in the five games he played for Oklahoma City in the Summer League.

Still, Williams could be a decent fit on a two-way contract if the Thunder sign him.

Last year's Oklahoma City Blue squad worked well on the boards, taking fourth place in the G League with 46.4 rebounds per game during its regular season. Center Olivier Sarr brought down 8.8 rebounds per game during the 12 games he played with the Blue last season. Center Jaylin Williams earned 21 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals during the one regular season game he played for the Blue.

Williams proved to be reliable on the glass during his four years with Murray State and one with LSU. He averaged 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 offensive rebounds during his lengthy collegiate career, including his 7.7 rebounds during his first year with LSU.

Williams hit the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound mark during his lone year with the Tigers, leading to high praise from LSU head coach Matt McMahon in January.

“It's a great credit to him for his work ethic, his commitment,” McMahon said, via On3. “He's an elite teammate. He just wants to help his team get better. He wants to help his team find ways to win.

“I know he's had the bonus year here, but not not many players go through their college career and go over 2000 points. It's an even smaller fraternity of players who go over 2000 points with 1000 rebounds. So I'm obviously very proud of him for the work that he's put in over these four and a half seasons.”

If Williams can continue to show the rebounding prowess he possessed in college, he can be a solid fit for both the Blue and the Thunder next season if he were brought on with one of OKC's two-way slots.