The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to have some interesting roster decisions to make as training camp draws near. With NBA teams allowed a maximum of 15 roster spots and three two-way contracts, the Thunder are already over the limit. The Thunder trimmed their roster this week, but even so they still have 20 players under contract and that's not including any potential training camp invites. The Thunder have been stockpiling draft picks and young players and this is the conundrum you run into. With training camp set to open in October, the Thunder recently signed former Denver Nuggets forward Jack White to a contract in NBA Free Agency.

When the Thunder cut Rudy Gay, that brought their roster down to 19 players. When the Thunder signed Jack White in NBA Free Agency, that brought them back to 20. Both Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe are on non-guaranteed contracts, but both players were solid contributors last season and it doesn't seem like the Thunder would cut either of them.

Jack White could have been a candidate for one of the Thunder's two open two-way spots, but it appears as if they signed him to a standard contract. White played last season for the Nuggets on a two-way contract. White played in 17 games for the Nuggets last season and averaged 1.2 points per game and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line.

According to the team's press release, White signed a multi-year contract. Regardless, he'll probably see some time in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.