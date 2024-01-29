This could further elevate the Thunder's ceiling ahead of the postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, the second-youngest team in the Association, seem to be ahead of schedule. Perhaps only a select few — mostly delusional Thunder believers — would have predicted them to be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference at this juncture of the 2023-24 NBA season. But alas, we are now past the midway point of the campaign, and Oklahoma City, led by a budding superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has made the massive leap to contention. With the OKC's rise this year, wouldn't it be nice to know just what is going inside the brain of Thunder GM Sam Presti ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline?

As constructed, this Thunder roster seems to have the core ingredients set to become a championship contender for years to come. As mentioned, they have a legitimate franchise superstar in tow with Gilgeous-Alexander. Likewise, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are the perfect co-stars to slide alongside SGA.

Nonetheless, given their youth and inexperience, it seems like the Thunder could use another piece that could truly elevate them to title contention. With the war chest of draft assets that are still in Sam Presti's cupboard, some intriguing yet young and expendable pieces, and some tradable contracts, Oklahoma City could be in a prime position to make a big splash at the trade deadline to improve its odds of competing for a championship this year.

With that said, let's lay out the Oklahoma City Thunder's dream scenario ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Trade for Lauri Markkanen

Landing Lauri Markkanen in a trade ahead of the deadline would be a dream scenario for the Oklahoma City Thunder. This would not just increase their chances to make a deep run in the postseason as soon as this year, but it could also help them stay above the rest of the pack in the Western Conference standings and finish as the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason.

The Thunder (32-14) currently share the best record in the West with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Los Angeles Clippers (32-14) and the defending champion Denver Nuggets (32-15) are also breathing heavily down their necks and could easily nab the top spots.

If Oklahoma City wants to make a deep postseason run, it needs every advantage it can get. Securing a higher seed means they will have homecourt advantage in more than one playoff series, should they advance past the first round. A trade for Markkanen could help them get through the mounting pressure that the second half of the regular season brings.

Lauri Markkanen has been linked as a potential trade target for the Thunder. Pairing him with the budding big three of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams could solidify and raise their ceiling as one of the top teams in the league. At 26 years old, he still very much fits within their timeline. While Markkanen is certainly capable of creating with the ball in his hands, he would be a perfect piece to plug into this roster with his ability to shoot from the outside and be as effective playing off the ball.

What package could the Thunder trade to the Jazz

Oklahoma City has the assets to cash in on a Markkanen deal that could satisfy Danny Ainge's desired return for the Jazz star. Surely, the All-Star forward would require a hefty return from Ainge. NBA insider Tim MacMahon recently noted for any team wanting to trade for Markkanen, they would have to send back one of their “untouchables” as well.

With that said, knowing Ainge's track record, he would probably start the conversation with a package centered around Jalen Williams or maybe even Chet Holmgren. However, the Thunder view Williams and Holmgren as franchise cornerstones and would ideally want to keep them for the long haul.

Sam Presti would likely counter with an offer involving a heftier dose of draft capital and use Davis Bertans as the main salary piece. Instead of Williams or Holmgren, the Thunder could center their package around controversial guard Josh Giddey, whose production and role has taken a dip as a result of Holmgren and Williams' emergence as the 2nd and 3rd options on the team this season.

Oklahoma City can also add another budding young player like Ousmane Dieng to further entice the Jazz. Taken 11th overall by the Thunder in 2022, one spot above Williams, Dieng could be a nice development project for the Jazz. Dieng is still just 20 years and still carries a ton of upside as a versatile forward who can impact the game on both sides of the floor. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to get a consistent role under head coach Mark Daigneault with the rotation and structure in OKC slowly coming into form. For what it's worth, Dieng did have his best game of the season against the Jazz, when he scored a season-high 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

With that said, a package of Giddey, Dieng, Bertans, and a historic of picks could be enough to land Markkanen in Oklahoma City. And even then, the Thunder will still have the pieces to pull off another blockbuster in the future.