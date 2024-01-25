Should the Thunder make a big move at the trade deadline?

Not a lot of people can say they saw the Oklahoma City Thunder's rise to the top of the Western Conference this 2023-24 NBA season. Sure, many predicted the Thunder to make the jump. But this big of a leap to the apex of the daunting West? Only a few — and they were likely called “crazy” when they said it — could have predicted that before the start of the season. With OKC suddenly becoming ready and ripe to compete at the highest level, many now expect the Thunder to become a major player at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to expedite their path to a championship run.

A couple of years ago, nobody knew what to make of this Thunder roster. What we were sure of is that they had a war chest of draft picks that they could use to construct a competitive team for years to come. This season, that structure is slowly rounding into form. They have a legitimate bonafide superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Sophomore guard Jalen Williams is already looking like a future All-Star. And Chet Holmgren is already a two-way force on both ends of the floor. That's already a legitimate big three that can dominate the NBA over the next decade.

Still, there are skeptics out there who don't think this current iteration of OKC can make it far in the postseason. That's certainly warranted because Oklahoma City, who is the second-youngest team in the league, lacks the playoff experience needed during the big games. Thunder GM Sam Presti can change that and make moves at the trade deadline with some of their tradable assets.

With that said, here are some players the Thunder must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Davis Bertans is a prime trade candidate for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bertans is currently earning $17 million this season and recently underwent a revision in his contract that makes him a much tradable asset ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Thunder acquired Bertans during the 2023 offseason in a draft day trade with the Dallas Mavericks. OKC moved up two spots in the draft and selected Cason Wallace at No. 10, while taking in the Latvian's deal. When Bertans signed a five-year $80 million deal with the Washington Wizards, there was a revision in his contract that if appeared 75 percent of the games in the 2023-24 season, the final year of his deal, worth $16 million, would become fully guaranteed.

Bertans and the Thunder agreed to remove the provision and in return, will now get $250,000 more in addition to the original $5 million guarantee. Bertans is unlikely to make that 75 percent threshold, which all but guarantees he won't earn the fully guaranteed $17 million and will instead put him at just $5.25 million on the books for next season.

With that, Davis Bertans becomes a more tradable asset for the Thunder and they could use his $17 million figure to land a high-impact role player at the deadline. Oklahoma City will need to attach draft capital to any deal, of course. But the Thunder should have no issues trading some away since they still have a war chest of 37 draft picks until 2030 (15 in the first-round and 22 in second-round).

Ousmane Dieng

For the longest time, it seemed like Sam Presti would inevitably face the challenge of needing to choose which young pieces to keep when the Thunder eventually get to the point where they are ready to contend. Slowly but surely, it seems like the pieces are rounding into form. They have a real No. 1 in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And they have two potential No. 2s in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. The big three from the young core seems set. And now, perhaps Sam Presti can finally make moves to formally round out the championship puzzle for Oklahoma City.

That, unfortunately, has left sophomore forward Ousmane Dieng out of the mix. Dieng was drafted 11th overall by the New York Knicks last year, one spot above Jalen Williams. OKC later acquired the Frenchman for three first-round picks in 2023.

Based on what they gave up for him, it seemed like Sam Presti really wanted the 6-foot-10 forward. But based on where he stands amidst the Thunder's rise this season, it might be better for OKC to let him go elsewhere and trade him while his value is still relatively high.

Dieng could be used in a package to land a high-impact player who could help elevate the Thunder's ceiling, not just this season, but for the future as well. Oklahoma City has been linked to Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. The Thunder could dangle the 20-year-old as one of the main pieces of their offer and swing more draft capital and salary filler (maybe Davis Bertans?) to acquire the 26-year-old forward.