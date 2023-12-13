Will Josh Giddey escape the cloud of judgement surrounding the allegations of his rumored relationship with a minor?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have had a superb start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Thunder have a record of 15-7 and are second in the Western Conference standings. Josh Giddey has been one OKC player who has been in the limelight after allegations of off-the-court misconduct surfaced. Sixers veteran Patrick Beverley took to his podcast to reveal his feelings on Giddey's alleged actions.

Can Josh Giddey escape the cloud of judgment surrounding his allegations?

Beverley has a conversation with a guest on his podcast about Josh Giddey's rumored relationship with a minor. Beverly was asked if he felt like people were treating Giddey's situation with too much ease. This was his cold, three-word take:

“I got daughters,” Beverley said via the Pat Bev Pod.

Beverley's response was prompted by a question about how Ja Morant and Kyrie Irving's social media mishaps were handled. Below is the full clip:

“I got daughters." Patrick Beverley's only response when asked about Josh Giddey's alleged situation. (via @PatBevPod)pic.twitter.com/9txwHypuVM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

At first sight, it seems Patrick Beverley indicates that Giddey's allegations are serious, considering the Thunder guard's situation can relate to the Sixers veteran's daughters. However, his simple response leaves more to be desired.

Could players, analysts, and fans be taking the rumors of Giddey's minored relationship too easy? While such a matter is gravely serious, it is important to remember that the OKC star has not been proven guilty yet. Thus, some people will be less likely to go all-out on criticizing him.

Josh Giddey has been booed by fans in multiple games and has been targeted on the court as well. Yet, team's treatment of him (leaving him open on the three-point line) is mostly due to his poor three-point shooting (32.1%).

Regardless of the public feelings on Giddey's matter, a thorough investigation still has to be conducted. In the meantime, the Thunder guard will continue to help OKC climb the Western Conference any way he can.