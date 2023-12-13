Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he is proud to be a part of his homeland after winning Canadian Athlete of the Year

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently won the Northern Star Award as Canadian Athlete of the Year. Asked about how it feels to be named Canada's top athlete, the 25-year-old paid homage to his home country, expressing his pride in being a part of the Great White North.

“My childhood was everything I could ask for and a part of that is because Canada is the country that it is. I’m super proud to be part of it and… try to make the country proud,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via the Toronto Star's Doug Smith.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on winning the Northern Star Award as Canadian athlete of the year 🏆 "My childhood was everything I could ask for and a part of that is because Canada is the country that it is. I’m super proud to be part of it and… try to make the country proud."… pic.twitter.com/XmiHbzNoOT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

Formerly known as the Lou Marsh Trophy, the Northern Star Award is chosen and awarded by a handful of media panelists annually since 1936. Gilgeous-Alexander is the second basketball player to be named awardee since Steve Nash in 2005. He edged out Hockey star Connor McDavid, golfer Nick Taylor, hammer thrower Camryn Rogers and swimmer Summer McIntosh.

With current 2023-24 season averages of 30.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds on a per-game basis, the Hamilton native is primarily why the Thunder are currently second in the West with a 15-7 record. Just in September, Gilgeous-Alexander led Canada to a Bronze Medal finish in the FIBA World Cup, capped off by an upset win over favorites Team USA. In 2022-23, he participated in his first ever All-Star Game and was named All-NBA First Team selection.

Safe to say, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is deserving of the award. The young Canadian might even win more in the future, considering he has yet to reach his ceiling.