Timberwolves add depth behind D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards with latest signing

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly signed guard PJ Dozier, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that Dozier is coming off of an ACL injury stemming back to 2021 and that he formerly played under new Minnesota team president Tim Connelly.

Dozier is a versatile guard who has experience running both the point and shooting guard positions. At 6’6, he has the ability to play a number of different spots on the floor.

PJ Dozier originally broke into the league as a point guard with the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2017-2018. But he played in just 2 games during that season. He endured another extremely limited campaign during the 2018-2019 season with the Boston Celtics.

He finally accrued a decent amount of playing time in 2019-2020 with Denver Nuggets. Dozier played in 29 games that year and averaged just under six points per contest. In 2020-2021, PJ Dozier averaged a career high 7.7 points per game in just under 22 minutes per contest. The 2020-2021 season led many to believe that Dozier was on his way to becoming a key role player in the league. But his 2021-2022 season ended early due to the aforementioned injury.

The Timberwolves have high expectations for the 2022-2023 season. They enjoyed a playoff run last year and added Rudy Gobert to bolster their all-around talent this season. The addition of PJ Dozier will only help matters in the long run. Every competitive team has a plethora of depth coming off the bench. The Golden State Warriors are known for stars such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but a number of key role players were crucial to their championship run last year.

The Timberwolves are hopeful Dozier can play a similar role.