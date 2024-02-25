Alex Rodriguez found a new way to set social media ablaze as he was spotted looking incredibly tan while he watched his Timberwolves, a team he is co-owner of and part of the group set to take full control of the team from Glen Taylor, against the Bucks on Friday night.
The 48-year-old Rodriguez was sitting courtside next to his fitness instructor girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro and ESPN star Stephen A. Smith to see the Timberwolves fall 112-107.
Rodriguez responded on social media the day after being sighted at the Timberwolves game to explain what happened:
Said the Timberwolves owner, “Alright everybody, I know that I'm dark. But I am Dominican, and I went on vacation, and I fell asleep in the sun. So everybody calm down.”
Rodriguez and billionaire businessman Marc Lore agreed to buy the Timberwolves from Talyor for $1.5 billion in 2021 and have since been on a three-track of installments — which they have been meeting — to officially own the team and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx fully sometime in 2024.
The former MLB All-Star, who had a failed bid to buy the Mets along with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, has become a frequent visitor to Timberwolves games over the past three seasons.
Rodriguez also made news last month when he was left out of Cooperstown in the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame vote in his third year of eligibility.
Eligible voters from the Baseball Writers' Association of America have long been stringent towards rewarding players whose pasts are checkered with an induction into the Hall of Fame. And there may not be a more egregious offender during the Steroid Era than Rodriguez, who split his career with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and Yankees. As a result, Rodriguez received just 34.8 percent of possible votes.