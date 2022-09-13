Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards could be punished by the NBA over his latest remarks seemingly mocking the LGBTQ community.

Edwards went viral over the weekend after a video he uploaded on his Instagram stories quickly spread online. While he has since deleted the video, his followers have saved it and shared it on social media. In the said clip, Ant-Man showed a video of a group of shirtless men standing outside in what appears to be a night club.

While it is already bad enough to take videos of others minding their own business and not really doing anything suspicious, Edwards worsened it when he dropped some homophobic comments.

Now, according to Chris Hine of Star Tribune, “the league is reviewing this matter to see if there will be any discipline levied against Anthony Edwards.”

Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner 😭 pic.twitter.com/RQfUWEvpWX — Drew (@PGSupremacy) September 11, 2022

Anthony Edwards has already apologized for the remarks he made, noting that there is definitely no excuse to what he did and the language he used. The Timberwolves have also released a statement strongly condemning his actions, though the team didn’t really give him a punishment or whatsoever.

It remains to be seen what the NBA will do regarding the matter. However, it won’t be a surprise if the they fine Edwards or give him some sort of punishment. The league has always emphasized inclusivity, and so any action that goes against it are bound to be scrutinized.

Hopefully Edwards has learned his lesson from the whole ordeal.