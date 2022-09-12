Anthony Edwards’ homophobic comments draw strong response from Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has been on the headlines as of late for his homophobic comments, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are making sure their stance is clear on the rather controversial matter.

The Ant-Man came under fire over the weekend after he uploaded a video on his Instagram stories seemingly mocking a group of men that were simply minding their own business. Edwards then made some rather inappropriate comments on the men, who were shirtless while standing outside what appears to be a nightclub.

Edwards quickly deleted his video, but not until his followers took recordings of it.

Anthony Edwards forgot to hop on his burner 😭 pic.twitter.com/RQfUWEvpWX — Drew (@PGSupremacy) September 11, 2022

As the video continues to spread online, the Timberwolves released a statement condemning the remarks of their young superstar. After all, being part of the league that fosters and promotes inclusivity, Anthony Edwards’ comments were divisive.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many,” team president Tim Connelly said in their statement.

Edwards has since apologized for the behavior he showed, writing on Twitter that what he said was “immature, hurtful and disrespectful.” He also admitted that there’s no excuse for what he did and the language he used, emphasizing that he was “raised better than that.”

Hopefully the 21-year-old learned his lesson. It may have been the hard way, but it’s better than repeating his mistakes.