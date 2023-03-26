The Minnesota Timberwolves are visiting the Chase Center to take on the reigning champion Golden State Warriors Sunday evening. Currently amid a two-game winning streak, the hope is that the ball club can rattle off consecutive win number three and kick off their three-game road trip with momentum on their side. However, the availability of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns is considered to be in question heading into the affair, which begs the question: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Warriors

Returning from a 51-game injury-induced hiatus Wednesday in a home tilt against the Atlanta Hawks, Karl-Anthony Towns went on to put forth a truly magical performance. Logging 26 minutes on the night, the three-time All-Star finished with an impressive stat-line of 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals on 44.4% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from deep.

He would also seal the win for the Timberwolves in the closing seconds of regulation with two clutch free-throws.

Unfortunately for fans of the franchise, and his team as a whole, a direct follow-up performance seems to be up in the air. Towns is listed as questionable heading into their contest against the Warriors, as per the league’s official injury report.

The Wolves have struggled mightily throughout 2022-23. After having made the postseason for the first time since 2018, the franchise has fallen flat in its follow-up campaign despite seemingly going all-in on another run what with the offseason blockbuster that brought star center Rudy Gobert to the Twin Cities.

As things currently stand, the club boasts a pedestrian record of 37-37 and is slotted into the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings.

So when it comes to the question of whether or not Karl-Anthony Towns will be playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is still yet to be known.