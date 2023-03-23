Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

For a while, it didn’t look like Karl-Anthony Towns would be back before the conclusion of the regular season, given the severity of the calf injury he suffered in late November and the number of setbacks he has encountered in his road to recovery. But on Wednesday night, after a 113-day, 51-game absence, Towns finally made his triumphant return to the hardwood for the Minnesota Timberwolves — in a 125-124 win no less.

And beyond getting the victory that allows them to maintain their pace in the playoff race, it was Towns who scored the winning points at the free-throw line after drawing a foul on Hawks forward John Collins on a marauding drive to the hoop. Thus, no one could blame the Timberwolves center for being so hyped up in his post-game interview especially with the fans at Target Center drowning him in applause and cheers.

“Let’s go!” Towns screamed out to the crowd. “This is what movies is made of. This is what movies is made of. Four months away, I come back, two free throws, don’t worry about it. I got that.”

It wasn’t quite clear what Karl-Anthony Towns could produce after what was such a lengthy absence. But from the get-go, it was clear that Towns was rearing to show out, and it showed in how well he played against the Hawks.

In 26 minutes of action, the Timberwolves big man put up 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 8-18 shooting from the field and 2-3 from deep. KAT’s return allowed the Timberwolves to overwhelm the Hawks with their size; four members of their starting lineup stood at 6’9 or taller, allowing them to attack the paint with ease.

At the very least, Towns looks to have put his injury woes behind him, which should only bode well for the Timberwolves’ chances to, perhaps, make some noise should they reach the postseason.

“It’s been long days, longer nights, but all I can think about is going to Target Center and making it happen, so I appreciate y’all. KAT is back, I felt great,” Towns added.

The Timberwolves will now embark on what looks like a make-or-break three-game road trip as they take on the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns in the coming days.