After a 51-game injury-induced hiatus, Minnesota Timberwolves stud Karl-Anthony Towns made his way back to the hardwood Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. In 26 minutes of action, the three-time All-Star produced as if he hadn’t missed a game all season, registering 22 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals on 44.4% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from deep.

The cherry on top of his return game came in the form of two clutch free throws in the final seconds of regulation to give the Timberwolves a 125-124 win.

Following the contest, the center addressed his mindset when heading to the charity stripe in crunch time after being fouled by Hawks big John Collins, noting that, despite his long absence from on-court activities, he felt confident he’d knock down both shots.

“When I went up there for two free throws, I looked back at [Anthony Edwards, who was] telling everyone ‘he ain’t missing, I’ma tell you that right now’ and I just knew in my bones I wasn’t going to miss. I’ve worked too hard on my game. I’ve been in those moments too many times. I didn’t have one fast heartbeat at all, I felt pretty confident and felt pretty calm,” Towns said.

KAT breaks down his game-winning free throws from tonight 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/v9l2Xl58yG — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2023

Karl-Anthony Towns would continue on by name-dropping one of his fellow teammates, saying he felt as if he had “that Jaden McDaniels demeanor” when heading to the free-throw line.

McDaniels, a third-year pro out of Washington, has a well-known track record of being extremely confident in his abilities, and, just recently, put this trait of his on full display by telling Shams Charania of The Athletic that he believes himself to be “the best defender in the NBA.”