Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t at the start of training camp because of a non-COVID illness, and he actually had to go to the hospital because of it. Towns spoke to reporters Monday about his ordeal and revealed he lost nearly 20 pounds because of the illness, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The big man also said he just started walking again on Saturday.

Towns is usually listed at around 250 pounds, but he went down to 231 pounds. This was clearly a nasty illness that took a toll on the Timberwolves star.

“There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball at that moment,” Karl-Anthony Towns said about his hospital visit, via Krawcyznski. “I wasn’t too worried about basketball for a while. But I miss the game, I love the game. I miss these guys.”

Towns’ girlfriend Jordyn Woods recently posted that she had to take him to the hospital after celebrating her 25th birthday, but that he was feeling better. She didn’t disclose what he was dealing with, and he didn’t disclose it either when he spoke to reporters.

It’s good to see that Karl-Anthony Towns is on the mend ahead of a huge season for Minnesota. KAT signed a supermax contract this offseason, while the Timberwolves made the blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert to form an All-Star frontcourt. Toss in Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, and you have quite a bit of big-name talent in place.

Towns hasn’t won a playoff series yet in the NBA and is hoping this is the season that changes. While it’s off to a rocky start because of this illness, he has plenty of time to get back to his normal self and have a successful campaign. Let’s hope these scary health issues are behind him.