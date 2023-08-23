Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is ascending rapidly in his career, especially if his latest performances for Team USA are any indication. But one aspect of Edwards' game that has always been top-notch is his humor. More and more of Edwards' peers in the NBA are discovering this firsthand, with Indiana Pacers floor general Tyrese Haliburton sharing a delightful anecdote that goes to show just how funny the Timberwolves star really is.

Speaking on the Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Pacers star shared a story about Edwards' hilarious reaction to Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard's decision to pull up from beyond center court during the dying moments of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

“Remember Dame and Donovan just kept shooting from half court [back in the All-Star game]? Me and Ant [were] sitting on the bench […] but Dame pulled up from probably three steps behind the logo. Ant looked at me, ‘He shot that b**ch from Yucatan'. I said, ‘Yucatan? What did you just say?' He's like, ‘Yucatan'. I said, ‘Is that a real place?' He's like, ‘Nah, that's how far that b**ch was,'” Haliburton recalled, much to the laughter of Paul George and everybody else on the podcast crew.

Not only is Anthony Edwards such a funny dude, he can also pass himself as someone who names cities. “Yucatan” certainly sounds like a legitimate place, even if its only place of legitimacy is in the Timberwolves star's head.

Nevertheless, as Tyrese Haliburton and Paul George recalled, this was not the only instance during the All-Star Game where Edwards managed to tickle everybody's funny bone.

“Do you remember when coach [Michael] Malone was drawing up the first play? Funniest s**t. Bron, Ant Edwards, I know them two was in the game. He drawin' up a play and it was for Ant to throw a lob. Ant was like, ‘Nah coach, nah, nah, nah. I'mma keep it 100. That b**ch gonna go over the backboard. I don't throw lobs,” George recounted to even more laughter from everybody on the podcast.

It's not too often that a player's self-awareness, candor, and deadpan humor makes one such a magnetic person for everyone to gravitate towards. But in the case of Anthony Edwards, his magnetism appears to be too amazing to resist.