Team USA may have taken home a 99-91 victory over Germany in their final showcase game before heading to Manila, Philippines for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but it wasn't an easy win — not by any means. They fell down by as many as 16 points before mounting a strong comeback, with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards at the heart of their efforts to claw back from a huge deficit.

The Timberwolves star emerged as Team USA's number one option on a night when most of the team's starters played below their usual standards. Edwards scored a game-high 34 points, including a nasty poster jam in the first quarter, prompting head coach Steve Kerr to call him “unquestionably the guy” to lead the way for a stacked team.

But Kerr isn't alone in his proclamations. Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett backed up Kerr's statement after being thoroughly impressed by the leap Anthony Edwards seems to have made over the past few months.

“I'm watching Anthony Edwards. He looks different,” Garnett said on the KG Certified podcast on SHOWTIME Basketball. “You know when it's summer time, you don't see nobody for like two months and then all of a sudden, you see somebody, that motherf***er looks good. You can tell that motherf***er has been working on his jumpshot. That's how Anthony Edwards looks to me.

“Ant, he just looks super motivated, bro. He just looks good. ”

Let me clarify what I said yesterday for the ones that didn’t hear me. @theantedwards_ about to be in that conversation for the top dog! He looking DIFFERENT, am I trippin? pic.twitter.com/454SvaCNjy — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 21, 2023

For now, Edwards' focus will be on leading Team USA to FIBA World Cup glory. It's incredible to witness the Timberwolves star emerge as the top dog for a stacked USA squad — especially with the likes of Jalen Brunson, and Brandon Ingram being more than capable of acting as the team's closers. But Edwards' lack of fear when it comes to taking on the bright lights is what makes him such an ideal candidate to shoulder that burden.

With Anthony Edwards entering just his fourth season for the Timberwolves, seeing this kind of improvement should titillate fans of the team. And to see that Edwards is just 22 years old? That is just icing on the cake for what should be a very bright future for both him and the Timberwolves.