Minnesota Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are currently preparing for the FIBA World Cup with their respective countries. Gobert made headlines after hitting a three for France and comparing it to losing his virginity, and Edwards was asked about these comments at Team USA training camp, reports The Washington Post's Ben Tolliver.

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards on Rudy Gobert comparing making his first three-pointer to losing his virginity: “No comment, man. Rudy — I love Rudy. That’s my dog, but he crazy.” pic.twitter.com/NjBqVuBAfe — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 4, 2023

“No comment man, I love Rudy, that's my dog, but yeah, he crazy.”

Anthony Edwards is taken aback when told that Rudy Gobert compared his three-pointer to having sex for the first time, but he makes sure to emphasize that Gobert is his ‘dog.' The comments from Gobert were definitely slightly out of pocket, and will probably make for some funny locker room banter between the two stars once the NBA regular season comes around.

While both of these guys are certainly looking to do whatever they can for their countries in the FIBA World Cup, it is obvious that an NBA Finals ring is more coveted. The Timberwolves will have a big 2023-2024 campaign ahead of them, and they will need both Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert playing at the top of their games in order to have success next year.

Still, Edwards will lock in right now for Team USA while Gobert gets focused for France. There is a chance that the two teams face off in the global tournament, which will be must-watch TV for Timberwolves fans. For now, those that love the T-Wolves will at least get some entertainment out of Edwards opting to not comment on Gobert's virginity metaphor.