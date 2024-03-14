The Tennessee Titans made quite a splash on the third day of free agency when they shelled out a four-year, $92 million contract for star wide receiver Calvin Ridley. With that move, the Titans suddenly have a very potent offense, and it looks like they aren't done adding to their cast of playmakers just yet.
Ridley joins an offense that also features star players such as DeAndre Hopkins and Tony Pollard, and these guys should all help second-year quarterback Will Levis take a step forward in 2024. Having some familiar faces in the huddle will certainly help, though, which is why Tennessee re-signed Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a one-year deal shortly after backing up the Brinks truck for Ridley.
The #Titans are bringing back WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a one-year deal, source says. The 2020 undrafted free agent has 94 catches for 1276 yards and 10 TDs in four seasons in Tennessee. On to season No. 5 in Brian Callahan’s offense. pic.twitter.com/bNxCmcMmKm
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2024
After latching one with the Titans as an undrafted free agent, Westbrook-Ikhine has gradually turned himself into a valuable secondary playmaker on the team's offense. Westbrook-Ikhine had a decent campaign in 2023 (28 REC, 370 YDS, 3 TD), but his big play threat is what makes him so valuable, and he will have even more room to operate now that he's working alongside both Ridley and Hopkins.
The more weapons that Levis has at his disposal under center, the better, and it's clear that the Titans have made it a goal of theirs to improve his supporting cast this offseason. So far, it looks like they have achieved that goal pretty easily, and while re-signing Westbrook-Ikhine isn't the flashiest move of all time, he could end up playing a big role with this team in 2024 in their new look offense.