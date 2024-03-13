Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is reportedly signing a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million guaranteed with the Tennessee Titans, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It was perceived that the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots were the two main suitors for Calvin Ridley, but now he is signing a big deal with the Titans. The deal pays Ridley $23 million a year.
The Jaguars were trying hard to retain him, and the Patriots were trying to add him to potentially help out a young quarterback they pick up in the draft. Now, he will be catching balls from Will Levis.
It will be interesting to see how the Jaguars fill the void. Gabe Davis was signed by Jacksonville days ago, but the No. 1 receiver spot needs to be filled now, and the organization wanted to retain Ridley in that spot. Now, he is on a division rival.
For the Patriots, it will be interesting to see how this impacts their draft plan. It makes sense to add a weapon like Ridley if you are drafting a rookie quarterback. That could still be the case, but will the organization be comfortable taking a quarterback without having a weapon like Ridley, especially with options like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers available to them? Only time will tell.
The Titans are trying to give Will Levis every chance he needs to succeed. Adding Ridley to the roster gives them a better chance of evaluating what they have from the quarterback position. It does not hurt that they steal Ridley from a division rival.