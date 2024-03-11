The Derrick Henry era for the Tennessee Titans is officially closed. The organization has signed former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to a three-year deal worth $24 million. Via Josina Anderson:
“I’m told the Titans have agreed to sign Tony Pollard to a 3-year deal, per source. Numbers update. Pollard deal for 3y/24M, per source.”
A fantastic addition for the Titans. There was a small possibility that Henry could re-sign with the club, but it doesn't appear to be realistic anymore. Pollard is coming off a decent season in Dallas, his first year as a full-time starter after they moved on from Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard ran for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns for an average of four yards per carry. It was the second season in a row he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.
While it'll be hard to put up the type of numbers Henry did with the Titans, Pollard proved over the last few years that he's a productive back who can be a starter at the NFL level. The former Memphis Tiger is also a viable pass-catcher, reeling in 55 receptions for 311 yards in 23′. He's a dual-threat weapon.
Pollard played on the $10.1 million franchise tag last year and can earn up to $38 million on this Titans deal if he stays for the full three seasons. While there were higher expectations for Pollard this past season in a Cowboys uniform, he still put up respectable numbers. He'll get every chance to shine in Tennessee, with Tyjae Spears serving as his backup in 2024.