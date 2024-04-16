The Topspin 2K25 Soundtrack has been revealed, featuring several recognizable artists like Drake, DeadMau5, Fall Out Boy, and much more. To celebrate the release of TopSpin 2K25, which arrives next week, the developer released all the songs you'll be hearing as you become the best Tennis player (virtually, that is). Furthermore, they announced the original score created by artist BT. As the TopSpin series returns, a brand new soundtrack arrives alongside with it.
TopSpin 2K25 Soundtrack – All Songs In The Game
At launch, the TopSpin 2K25 Soundtrack includes the following songs:
|SONG
|Artist(s)
|Heartbreak Feels So Good Remix
|Fall Out Boy ft. Dillon Francis
|Moth To A Flame
|Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
|Stay With Me
|Calvin Haris ft. Jusin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell
|Massive
|Drake
|Escape
|Kx5 (Deadmau5 & Kaskade ft. Hayla
|Don't Forget My Love
|Diplo & Miguel
|One More Time
|Armin Van Buuren ft. Maia Wright
|Atmosphere
|FISHER & Kita Alexande
|All Eyes On Me (Chad Hugo Remix)
|Phoenix ft. BENEE & Pusha T
|Put Me Together
|Youngr
|Numb (Elderbrook VIP)
|Elderbrook
|Windows
|BT & April Bender
|This Feeling
|Eden Prince & Alex Mills
|Echo
|RSCL, Repiet & Julia Kleijn
|Bloodstream
|Ferry Corsten & Ruben de Ronde
|On The Beach (Kryder Remix)
|York
|Feel It (AVIRA Remix)
|Cosmic Gate
|Lost
|Hans Glader ft. Kaylan Arnold
Fall Out Boy's The Heartbreak Feels So Good Remix by Dillon Francis actually makes its exclusive debut on TopSpin 2K25, joining 17 other songs from a variety of artists. Some of the more recognizable names in this list include Drake, The Weeknd, Deadmau5, Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Halsey. However, it also includes other notable artists, like Diplo, Miguel, Pusha T, and more. The soundtrack itself seems to have a blend of alternative, house, indie, rap, and other genres.
However, the game also features an original score from acclaimed artist, BT. Brian Transeau (BT) is a Grammy-Nominated music producer credited with work for several remixed artists and movie scores. He's written, produced, and remixed artists like Peter Gabriel, David Bowie, Madonna, Britney Spears and more. You might also recognize BT's work from films like The Fast And The Furious, and Monster.
Between the original score and soundtrack, there's no shortage of songs to listen to in TopSpin 2K25. And who knows? Perhaps 2K or Hangar 13 plan to add more songs, like 2K's other sports title, NBA 2K24. Regardless, we feel pretty satisfied with the current selection. We look forward to hearing how the original score blends with the track selection.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the TopSpin 2K25 soundtrack. Interested in more TopSpin 2K25 content? Check out all the latest in terms of roster, gameplay, and more. We hope you enjoy the game's soundtrack, and more importantly, TopSpin 2K25 when it releases.
