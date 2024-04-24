TopSpin 2K25 offers various Match Formats, with some that you need unlock by playing the game. Overall, these different formats, which you can use in Exhibition mode, typically change the rules in different ways, like scoring rules, tie-breaks, and more. While the base match formats are a lot of fun, it never hurts to have a few more, especially for game night with friends. Without further ado, let's show you all the Match Formats in TopSpin 2K25, including all unlockable ones.
TopSpin 2K25 – All Exhibition Match Formats & Unlock Conditions
Overall, the list below includes all TopSpin 2K25 Match Formats, how they work, and their unlock conditions, if any:
|Match Format
|Ruleset
|Unlock Condition
|Classic Tennis
|Classic Tennis scoring system, using points, games, and sets
|N/A
|Hyper Tie-Break
|First to reach target score wins. Additionally, you need to win by 2.
|Win a match in best of 5 sets
|Serve and Score
|Only points won on serve count. Furthermore, winner of previous point serves. First to target score wins. Additionally, you need to win by 2
|Win a service game without losing a point
|Percentage System
|Score a Point for hitting a winner, lose a point for hitting an unforced error. First to target score wins. Furthermore, must win by 2.
|Win a match with 2 times more winners than unforced errors (minimum 10 winners)
|Points In a Row
|First player to reach target score wins. Additionally, server changes at end each point odd (1,3,5, etc.). Furthermore, winning a point increases your score, while losing a point resets it to 0.
|Win 10 Exhibition Matches
Thankfully, these unlock conditions can be met on any difficulty with any settings. Therefore, play on Very Easy difficulty and set matches to be as short as possible, if you can. For example, for the “Win 10 Exhibition” unlock condition, play any mode that you know you can win in quickly, and set the target score as low as possible.
Overall, these match formats are pretty quick and easy to unlock. Furthermore, you'll likely unlock most of them by just playing the game regularly. However, if you want them right off the bat, this list should help.
That includes all Exhibition Match Format types in TopSpin 2K25. We hope this guide helps you understand how each format works, along with how to unlock it. Thankfully, Classic Tennis is available right off the bet. Furthermore, each match format is customizable to your preferences, whether you like short or longer matches.
However, MyCAREER mode offers even more match format variations based off these five. For example, Super Tie-Break only requires one player to reach a target score of 10. However, you also need to win by 2. So if you plan on playing MyCAREER, expect to play some of these modes as you complete challenges and raise your status. We recommend playing each format once to acquaint yourself with the ruleset.
Overall, that wraps up all Match Formats In TopSpin 2K25. We hope this guide helped you unlock all Match Formats and find the one that works best for you.
